Letter: Reduce the risk to others, wear a mask indoors

Wear a mask when going shopping, to doctor appointments, church, or going anywhere that you are going to be indoors with anyone other than the people you live with at home!
As a research scientist, I have spent a great deal of my working career measuring and observing things. It’s something I enjoy doing because I seem to have a talent for recognizing patterns in the measurement results and observations. It’s a separate realm of knowledge from my faith in God and my politics, which are also important parts of who I am and how I make sense out of the world.
Scientific test and measurement results are not dependent upon whether I believe them or not, and they don’t belong to a political party. They are simply facts to either be observed or ignored. For example, if I am sick and have a fever, I can either take my temperature or not, but not taking my temperature doesn’t make the fever go away.
Research scientists have worked together in unprecedented global cooperation to share observations, test results and information gained about the current SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 illness. The facts have become clear that airborne transmitted infections do occur with this virus and someone with the virus is the most infectious in the days just before they show symptoms. Social distancing without a mask is not adequate protection indoors.
The research studies, the data, the patterns are there for us to learn from. The only question is do you increase risk to yourself and to others by ignoring the information and hoping that will make the virus just go away, or reduce risk by learning from the information and adapting to the situation by wearing a mask whenever indoors with anyone other than the people you live with?
Fred R. McKinney
Hickory NC
