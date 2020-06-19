Letter: General's remarks about Trump were reckless, misleading

I am disappointed in the remarks of General Mattis in his recent opinion piece “In union there is strength.” While he makes a good point that all Americans can support, which is that “equal justice under law is a wholesome and unifying demand, and at home we should use our military only when requested to do so, on very rare occasions, by state governors,” it is the emphasis of his article I find very misleading and counterproductive.
For example, he states that “We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers” when the truth is that we have seen thousands of rioters, looters, and other criminals over the past few weeks not only destroying property, but brutally assaulting and murdering innocent citizens and law enforcement officers! Nobody is denying the fundamental right to peacefully protest, but we all should loudly condemn the public assault on our citizens and property. Law and order is the number one priority of our elected leaders, and many have failed in that regard.
Trump is saying “No more!” and I stand with him.
Mattis also stated “We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square.” Again Mattis’s claim is incorrect. Trump did not abuse executive authority. On the morning of June 1 he requested that the perimeter around the park be extended due to vandalism that had taken place the night before on both St. John’s Church and the Treasury building. When the efforts to clear the streets and widen the perimeter peacefully were met with resistance from protesters throwing bricks and frozen water bottles, and with attacks on police officers, US Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said orders were then given to law enforcement officials to use smoke canister to disperse the angry crowd. “No tear gas was used,” he said.
So anyway, you can see why I’m disappointed in General Mattis. He, above everyone, should be careful with his criticisms of a sitting president before releasing them to the public, and in this instance, he was not. President Trump took the walk to Lafayette Square the day after an historic church was set on fire, to let the American people know that this type of attack on our property and our citizens will not be tolerated, and absolutely everything he did was within reason and his right as our president to do so.
And frankly I’m grateful for a Commander-in-Chief who so fully supports the military and our law enforcement, and who protects our fundamental rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
I had the honor of serving 30 years in the United States Marine Corps, and part of that service was seven months in Iraq in 2004 with General Mattis. I have the utmost respect for his intellect and war skills. However, his recent reckless and misleading remarks about our president leave me compelled to speak out.
Col Greg Woodward, USMC (retired)
Hickory NC
