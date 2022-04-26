Killing the planet with kindness: The woes of wishcycling

“Problematic,” as a label, threatens to ruin everything. We all love our smartphones but many are built by impoverished workforces in horrid conditions. Even sharing a family meal may be making us complicit in factory farming and the exploitation of farmworkers. In such a world, wholly unproblematic causes are rarer than diamonds.

In my circle, one of the most dearly held pieces of conventional wisdom is that recycling is good. Good for the planet, good for the economy, good for the soul. There’s nothing problematic about it. By recycling, you are putting the plastic, or paper, or glass back into production and are therefore saving a drop of oil, a sliver of tree, or a bucket of sand downstream.

Even recycling isn’t safe. Many Americans first learned of this uncomfortable truth when China started refusing to accept shipments of recycled goods from America in 2018. The motivation behind this policy change is at the heart of an ironic dilemma. The whole purpose of recycling is to shrink the mountains of new paper, metal, and especially plastic that are produced every day, but it’s hamstrung by a practice that makes tree huggers more problematic than litter bugs: wishcycling.

Wishcycling is what happens when you love recycling too much. By wishcycling, those of us who care the most do the worst. Have you ever stood with container in hand in front of two bins, torn between the green and blue — trash or recycling? We want to believe the plastic clamshell we opened to reveal the pearl of our work lunch can reenter the stream of production and be reborn into a water bottle, a park bench, or even a sweater. (Yes, nylon, polyester, and most fleece is basically plastic!) After all, they’ve got those “chasing arrows” somewhere on them. You know the ones, the friendly triangle that is a stamp of approval, a stamp of recyclability. Long story short, you can’t trust those arrows. They’re not even meant to denote recyclability, not that companies go out of their way to correct the record.

The misconception of universal recyclability did not come about by accident. In a corporate whitewashing to rival Big Tobacco touting the health benefits of “light cigarettes,” the Keep America Beautiful campaign poured millions of dollars into an ingenious blame game. They cranked out ads meant to inspire ordinary citizens to be the saviors of the Earth. It’s not up to corporations or governments, they said, but you. Keep America Beautiful is the organization behind the infamous “crying Indian” commercial. Don’t worry, they said. As long as you recycle, you’re doing your part. Don’t worry, they said. It’s not the plastic that’s the problem, it’s the trash.

Guess who were (and are) the largest funders of Keep America Beautiful? Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and yes, even Philip Morris was a founding member.

Why would companies that live and die on plastic bottles devote millions towards convincing the American people that they can, should, and are morally obligated to recycle? As Larry Thomas, former president of the Society of the Plastics Industry put it, “If the public thinks that recycling is working, then they are not going to be as concerned about the environment.”

Once we’re convinced the solution to the plastic problem is recycling, we won’t mind how much plastic those companies are cranking out. We might even forget that scientists have started finding microplastic in our blood.

Yes, you read that correctly. Plastic is everywhere, including in our veins.

The effect of this pro-recycling marketing push was that recycling became the default. Take out tray? Recycle. Toothbrush? It’s plastic, so recycle. Put all your recyclables in a trash bag. It’s so convenient and made out of plastic anyways, so it’s a win-win!

I didn’t hide the twist. Nothing in that list, including the trash bag, are recyclable under normal circumstances.

If you’re like me, this information is a gut punch. I was humored as a kid for being the “electricity police” and turning off all the lights in every unoccupied room I walked past. I was tolerated as an adult for disappearing for an hour after Christmas morning to meticulously sort the packages, boxes, and bags into trash and recycling.

Self-correction requires humility. I learned that I was contributing to the average of 25% contamination in American recycled goods in the metallic wrapping paper I wishcycled and the trash bags I stuffed them in. Trust me, I didn’t enjoy taking a mea culpa the following Christmas — in front of my in-laws, no less.

Here’s the dirty truth about wishcycling: any non-recyclable good tossed into the bin can literally gunk up the works and makes recycling the real stuff harder, more expensive, and at times all together impossible. That’s why some cities have stopped their recycling programs all together and others keep up the façade only to send it all to the incinerator. We let the biggest polluters (plastic producers) off the hook when we wishcycle, because we stop thinking of plastic pollution as a problem even while we don’t do anything to meaningfully reduce the amount of new plastic being made.

If you’re eying your recycling bin with newfound skepticism, well, you should. We have single-stream recycling in Hickory, meaning everything goes into the same bin. It’s so much easier than pre-sorting your paper, aluminum, glass (clear or brown?), plastics (rigid or flexible?), but so much messier.

Here’s the rundown to make your recycling habit a bit less problematic: recycling metals is pretty much always a win. Paper is great, too! Glass is usually good, as long as it’s relatively clean. Plastics are the problem. Numbers 1 and 2 are usually safe. Those are the milk jugs, the shampoo bottles, the Coke bottles. The rest, well...

When you find yourself with container in hand, torn between the green or the blue bins, err on the side of caution. Trust me, I know how dirty it feels to make the conscious choice of trashing plastic. With recycling, though, it is often in the best interest for all involved — the city and the squirrels — to keep it in the trash.

Be informed, be deliberate, and you will be doing all right by the planet. Whatever you do, just make sure that container makes it into a bin. Recycled or incinerated is far better than winding up in the stomach of an unsuspecting turtle.

Nathan Ahlgrim serves as the Program Director for the Green River Preserve, an environmental summer camp in Cedar Mountain, NC. He moved to Hickory with his wife in 2020.