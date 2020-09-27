'Just Ed' retiring from Woodlawn Baptist Church; he's been pastor since 1993

It took less than an hour to understand why folks at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover are saddened that they’re beloved senior pastor, Dr. James Edwin Yount Jr., is retiring.
Sept. 30 will be his last day at a church that had 160 members when he began in 1993 and grew to over 2,000 congregants at one point in the church’s recent history. “He has made a tremendous impact on Catawba County in those 27 years,” said Rev. Jerry Anderson, Minister to Senior Adults, Pastoral Care Ministries at Woodlawn.
My understanding began with the retiring pastor’s quiet way of stating his full name and then adding, “Just Ed.” I’d never met the man but I’d heard how well liked he was, how large the congregation was, how dedicated so many people were to Woodlawn’s ministry to its members and the community.
“Just Ed” sums it up: humble, kind, deeply spiritual, the embodiment of love. From the moment we met, I was comfortable talking to Ed. I think I could have told him anything, and he’d have listened, pondered, and in a completely nonjudgmental way offered counsel.
Ed has a rare gift: He is gentle and powerful at the same time.
A born and raised Catawban, Ed grew up in Hickory’s St. Stephens area, graduated from St. Stephens High School in 1973, went to Caldwell Community College where he played basketball, and then earned a degree in health and physical education at Lenoir-Rhyne College (now L-R University). His ambition was to teach and coach. So, what does a wise person do when he wants to become the best coach he can possibly become? He looks to those who’ve achieved that which he wants to achieve. In 1977, Ed wrote to two of the world’s best basketball coaches: Dean Smith of the University of North Carolina and UCLA’s John Wooden.
Both men responded to Ed’s request for coaching advice. “Dean Smith said to teach young men more than how to play basketball. Teach them how to live life,” Ed recalled. John Wooden sent Ed a handwritten letter and a copy of his Pyramid of Success, at the top of which was “Faith: Through prayer” and “Patience: Good things take time.”
“I took it to heart,” said Ed. “I was impressed they were interested in the young men they coached — not just in winning a ballgame. That had an impact on my life.”
Impacting Ed even more than Dean Smith and John Wooden was God himself. During Ed’s senior year at L-R, “The Lord began to quietly speak to my spirit about ministry — a gradual encouragement . . . that I was to use my gifts in ministry to help other people.”
Ed added that Dr. Smoot Baker and Rev. Garland Early, pastors at Hickory’s Temple Baptist Church when Ed was in high school and college, influenced him through their sermons and the “time they invested in me to teach. The result was the growing awareness that God was calling me to the ministry.”
After college, Ed became a youth minister at Central Baptist Church in Hickory. At the same time, he went to Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. While still at Southeastern, Ed began pastoring a church in Virginia.
Next was a pastorship at Alexis Baptist Church in Gaston County. Concurrently, Ed earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky,
Finally, Woodlawn. “I always wanted to pastor a church in my home county,” Ed explained.
Just as when he had his sights on coaching and contacted Dean Smith and John Wooden, Ed sought guidance when he started out in ministry. “I asked [Dr. Paul Childers at East Hickory Baptist Church] if he’d give me advice on preaching. He responded that I should pick out a 10-year-old [in the congregation] and make sure they understand the message, and then everybody would be able to understand it.”
Another mentor was Rev. Darrell Webb at Central Baptist Church. “He taught me how to baptize and let me practice on him. I almost drowned him. He said, ‘Ed, you might want to be a little easier.’” Also from Rev. Webb, Ed learned to conduct funerals, officiate weddings, and do communion services. “He let me do those things — on-the-job training.”
Now, Ed is the mentor. He’s currently working with five young pastors. One thing he might be telling them is something he told me: “There has to be a balance between the grace of God and the judgment of God. Even when a pastor addresses issues of personal sin, he has to do it with a loving heart.”
Moreover, a pastor must maintain a sense of humor. Ed once watched a robe-clad pastor back up too close to lit candles during a wedding ceremony. “I could see smoke coming up from behind him,” said Ed with a smile. “It’s hard to stay dignified when something like that happens.”
In ministry, there’s a lot that’s happy and a lot that’s sad. In one day, explained Ed, a pastor can be on an emotional high because of the birth of a baby and by the end of the day, very sad due to the death of a good friend. “It’s like an emotional roller coaster some days,” Ed remarked, “but the good outweighs the bad.”
“It’s a privilege to preach the Gospel of Jesus,” said Ed, who added that it’s been a privilege “to serve with a wonderful staff [at Woodlawn] and lay leaders and church members — loving, good people.” Ed’s not finished in the pulpit yet, however. He’ll do interim and supply preaching, and he’ll consult where needed. He’s already heard from people in that regard.
Ed’s not worried about how Woodlawn will get along without him as senior pastor. “I think [Woodlawn] has a great future ahead of it, and I’ll be its biggest cheerleader.” He said he sees potential at Woodlawn that has yet to be fulfilled, including various ministries that can reach out to the community in a variety of ways, always with the church’s motto in mind: “To know Christ and to make Him known.”
That’s the essence of Ed’s fondest memories: “Times when the Lord has given me the opportunity to lead someone to him — to see lives changed and people living a Christlike life,” he shared.
Also in Ed’s fond memories category are “the times that we’ve gone through building programs, seeing people excited and people coming into the church — such a joyful spirit.”
Ed’s wife Tanya, who retired in June 2020 from teaching kindergarten at Webb A. Murray Elementary School in Hickory, has been an essential part of Ed’s 40 years in ministry. “God gave me a soul mate,” said Ed. “She’s a perfect pastor’s wife. I couldn’t have done this all these years without her support, prayers, and encouragement.” The couple will enjoy more time with their son Eddie, pastor at Lincoln Avenue Baptist in Lincolnton, and his wife Aubrey; daughter Amber Benge and her husband Josh, pastor at Riverbend Chapel in Claremont; and six grandchildren ages 2 to 15.
And they’ll sit together on the back porch of their Conover home, just swinging on a swing. “It doesn’t take a lot to make Tanya and me happy.”
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
