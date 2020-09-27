'Just Ed' retiring from Woodlawn Baptist Church; he's been pastor since 1993

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took less than an hour to understand why folks at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover are saddened that they’re beloved senior pastor, Dr. James Edwin Yount Jr., is retiring.

Sept. 30 will be his last day at a church that had 160 members when he began in 1993 and grew to over 2,000 congregants at one point in the church’s recent history. “He has made a tremendous impact on Catawba County in those 27 years,” said Rev. Jerry Anderson, Minister to Senior Adults, Pastoral Care Ministries at Woodlawn.

My understanding began with the retiring pastor’s quiet way of stating his full name and then adding, “Just Ed.” I’d never met the man but I’d heard how well liked he was, how large the congregation was, how dedicated so many people were to Woodlawn’s ministry to its members and the community.

“Just Ed” sums it up: humble, kind, deeply spiritual, the embodiment of love. From the moment we met, I was comfortable talking to Ed. I think I could have told him anything, and he’d have listened, pondered, and in a completely nonjudgmental way offered counsel.

Ed has a rare gift: He is gentle and powerful at the same time.