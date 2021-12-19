Is this a new Cold War?

In relation to the balance of power, trending dynamics feature more prominently in the contemporary China-U.S. rivalry than in the earlier U.S.-Soviet rivalry. During the Cold War, the world was bipolar, with the United States and the Soviet Union as equal, or near equal, competitors. The United States current rivalry with China, on the other hand, developed over time as China’s economy began to “catch up” to that of the United States.

Nuclear strategy and competition featured much more prominently in the United States’ rivalry with the Soviet Union than in the United States’ current rivalry with China. In the Cold War, the United States’ and Soviet Union’s nuclear arsenals were functionally equivalent. There was deterrence based on the premise of mutually assured destruction (or MAD) – neither side would initiate a nuclear attack knowing that there would be a corresponding counter-attack that would result in one’s own destruction. China’s nuclear capability today pales in comparison to the United States’ arsenal. And rather than nuclear relations between China and the U.S. being based on deterrence through MAD, China is committed to a No First Use (NFU) nuclear policy. Ideological competition also featured much more prominently in the U.S.-Soviet rivalry than in the current China-U.S. rivalry. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union actively supported communist movements, parties, and governments throughout the world. A stated principle of China’s foreign policy, in contrast, is non-interference in the domestic affairs of other states. Communism, with its critique of capitalism and promise of a utopian future in which everyone is equal, had broader potential appeal than China’s less-ideologically-rooted single-party authoritarian model has today.