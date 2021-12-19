With the Olympic Games opening ceremony approaching, the president announced, we “will not go. I say that not with any equivocation; the decision has been made… And I can tell you that many of our major allies, particularly those democratic countries who believe in freedom, will not go.”
The Biden administration recently announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics due to human rights abuses in China (particularly emphasizing the Chinese government’s mistreatment of Muslim Uighurs in the western province of Xinjiang). But the above quote is not attributable to President Biden.
It instead comes from former president Jimmy Carter, who in the spring of 1980, announced that the United States would boycott the Moscow Summer Olympics due to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in December of 1979. The Soviet invasion marked the end of détente, a period of reduced hostility between the United States and the Soviet Union during the 1970s. Tension further increased as Ronald Reagan, who took a hardline toward the Soviet Union, dubbing it the “evil empire”, was elected president. The Cold War was entering into a new, more dangerous phase.
There are worries that relations between China and the United States today are similarly headed in a more precarious direction. Though Congress can agree on little, there is near bipartisan consensus on the need to counter China. Is this a “new Cold War”?
The United States current rivalry with China mirrors the Cold War rivalry with the Soviet Union in several ways. During the Cold War of the twentieth century, the United States and the Soviet Union were competitors and rivals as the two most powerful countries in the world, as the United States and China are today. Competition between China and the U.S. extends beyond geopolitics into realms such as economics, sports, culture, technology, and even outer space, as it did with the U.S. and Soviet Union during the Cold War. The China-U.S. rivalry is the most prominent defining feature of the current international order, as the U.S.-USSR rivalry was from the end of World War II until the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Both competitions were/have been marked by ideological divergence. The Cold War featured communism versus liberal democracy and free market capitalism. The current rivalry with China features liberal democracy versus single-party authoritarianism. In both cases, participants on either side have represented not only different interests, but more fundamentally, different belief systems (brought to the fore recently in the China-U.S. rivalry with Biden’s Summit for Democracy from which China was excluded).
Yet despite similarities, the analogizing of the United States’ current rivalry with China to the U.S.-Soviet Cold War rivalry of the twentieth century, risks obfuscating important ways in which the rivalries differ. Assuming similarities could lead to misunderstandings and conflict that could otherwise be avoided through greater understanding of the other.
In relation to the balance of power, trending dynamics feature more prominently in the contemporary China-U.S. rivalry than in the earlier U.S.-Soviet rivalry. During the Cold War, the world was bipolar, with the United States and the Soviet Union as equal, or near equal, competitors. The United States current rivalry with China, on the other hand, developed over time as China’s economy began to “catch up” to that of the United States.
Nuclear strategy and competition featured much more prominently in the United States’ rivalry with the Soviet Union than in the United States’ current rivalry with China. In the Cold War, the United States’ and Soviet Union’s nuclear arsenals were functionally equivalent. There was deterrence based on the premise of mutually assured destruction (or MAD) – neither side would initiate a nuclear attack knowing that there would be a corresponding counter-attack that would result in one’s own destruction. China’s nuclear capability today pales in comparison to the United States’ arsenal. And rather than nuclear relations between China and the U.S. being based on deterrence through MAD, China is committed to a No First Use (NFU) nuclear policy. Ideological competition also featured much more prominently in the U.S.-Soviet rivalry than in the current China-U.S. rivalry. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union actively supported communist movements, parties, and governments throughout the world. A stated principle of China’s foreign policy, in contrast, is non-interference in the domestic affairs of other states. Communism, with its critique of capitalism and promise of a utopian future in which everyone is equal, had broader potential appeal than China’s less-ideologically-rooted single-party authoritarian model has today.
During the Cold War, much of the world was divided between western and eastern camps (anchored by NATO and the Warsaw Pact, respectively). Though alliance politics play a role in the China-U.S. rivalry, the world is less starkly divided along a single axis as it was during the Cold War.
And perhaps most importantly, whereas the Soviet Union and the United States were largely independent of one another during their Cold War rivalry, there are deep interdependencies between China and the United States today. The United States’ and China’s economies are intertwined in complex ways through trade, technology, and investment. There are social connections through education, tourism, and modern communication networks. A break in relations would involve painful “decoupling”. And there are new global issues that have come to the fore that can only be addressed through cooperation, such as that of climate change.
In an Olympic event, only one individual or team can win the gold. It is a zero-sum competition – one wins, another loses. But not all challenges are zero-sum in nature. Working together cooperatively towards common goals, such as heading off climate change, would be mutually beneficial. Doing so, while difficult, is possible, but only provided that we do not confine ourselves to viewing the United States’ current competition with China as “just another Cold War” with a different foe.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.