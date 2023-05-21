I do not have a bucket list. Climb Mt Everest? Too cold. Skydive? Like the old adage, “Why jump out of a perfectly good plane?” Cage-dive with sharks? Never. Going. To. Happen. If I did have a bucket list, the top entry would be the fireflies.

There are over 2,400 species of fireflies in 144 genres. They are found on every continent except Antarctica. There are 148 species in North America and 19 species in the Great Smoky Mountains.

One of those species is Photinus carolinus, the synchronized firefly. It is a courtship, a symphony of light and magic all captured for a couple hours a night for two weeks a year in just a handful of places.

The show begins when the synchronous male fireflies begin to flash in unison so females can be sure they respond to the males of their species. Then, after a pause, the males flash in unison again. As more males join in, the flashing grows faster and covers a larger area. The entire forest is flashing together in unison.

The site is near the Elkmont Campground, just outside Gatlinburg, and thousands of people across the country register for the lottery, which begins at the end of April until the beginning of May. A couple weeks later, the winners of the 800 available parking passes are notified and allowed to pick two dates (a preferred and an alternate).

Viewing dates are usually around the first week in June. The whole event lasts anywhere from three to six hours. Flash photos are not allowed and flashlights with red cellophane or a red filter are allowed, but only to navigate the trails….this is so not to confuse the female fireflies.

Growing up, fireflies were a part of childhood. We would spend evenings running amongst them, capturing them in cupped hands and peering between fingers to see them light up. I still see hundreds in our fields and woods on our property in early June.

Urbanization has disrupted many of their habitats, leaving me to wonder how many children are growing up never seeing fireflies. You can change that by leaving leaves unraked, because that is where a lot of the firefly larvae are.

The moist conditions attract slugs and snails which the larvae feed on. Turning off outdoor lighting for a couple weeks helps not to disrupt the mating season.

This June, turn off the TV, sit on the porch, and watch for fireflies. They may not be synchronized, but they will be magical.