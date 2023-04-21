I cannot understand why any driver would sit in a parked vehicle idling 30 minutes to an hour, especially when temperatures range between 70ºF and 75ºF. But this is exactly what happens on weekday evenings at Henry Fork Soccer Complex when about a half dozen parents idle their vehicle engines while their children practice soccer. Not only do they unnecessarily waste resources, even worse, they allow their vehicles to emit toxins into the air for all children and other park visitors to breathe.

Idling vehicles emit a concoction of toxins, which are harmful to the entire environment and contribute to global warming.

According to the US Department of Energy website: “It is estimated that idling personal vehicles generate around 30 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year. While the impact of idling may seem small on a per-car basis, the impact of the 250 million personal vehicles in the United States idling adds up. For saving fuel and reducing emissions, eliminating the unnecessary idling of personal vehicles would be the same as taking 5 million vehicles off the roads.”

North Carolina is the ninth most populated state in the United States and causes more air pollution than less populated states. However, North Carolina is one of 19 states that does not have an anti-idle law, whereas the other US states have anti-idle laws to reduce harmful air pollutants.

We have many days across North Carolina when air quality reaches unhealthy levels, which exacerbate asthma, allergies, and heart disease.

However, state legislators have been more concerned with abolishing the requirement for handgun permits instead of writing common-sense, anti-idle legislation to reduce air pollution, protect our environment and safeguard our health.

For years, the North Carolina Division of Air Quality has reached out to the public through the North Carolina Air Awareness Program to educate North Carolina residents about the need of improving air quality.

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments has participated in this program as well through the Western Piedmont Air Quality Committee. Despite these efforts, some local officials prioritize aesthetics over protecting our health.

I recently contacted several Hickory city staff members with the request to install three “Turn Off Your Engine” signs at the frontline parking lots adjacent to the main practice field, where the idling occurs. The signs would remind parents to turn off their vehicle engines. These signs are official signs from the NC Division of Air Quality. I met with the park supervisor to show him the signs. I was told that “there are already too many signs, and where will it stop?” During follow-up communication with the public works director, I received this response, “I’m concerned about installing signage that is basically unenforceable, to me signage should be used the least amount as possible.”

It is totally unacceptable that safeguarding our residents’ health, especially the health of babies, children, and pregnant mothers, who frequent the park during soccer practice hours, does not have priority over aesthetics.

Hickory prides itself with the motto “Life. Well Crafted.” Not doing everything possible to reduce air pollution, especially at our largest outdoor recreational complex, certainly conflicts with this motto.

There is no cost involved to the city in installing three signs, except for the posts themselves, and I even offered to donate those.

I have faith that at least some parents would be mindful and turn off their engines when seeing the signs.

I know that reducing the idling of motor vehicles will not solve our climate crisis, but it is a minute step in the right direction.

Considering the cumulative effect of vehicles idling at the park every evening while children practice soccer and other park visitors exercise, week after week, it indeed adds up. Stopping the emission of harmful toxins into the air within close proximity to young and older athletes alike certainly would result in immediate, healthful benefits.

I have no doubt that mindless behavior, as exemplified by the individuals involved in this issue, contributes to the United States having a low ranking in the Environmental Performance Index compared to other industrialized countries. And telling me that I should go somewhere else to exercise, as the legislative assistant to one of our state representatives did, is not a solution.

Nor is it useful to assume that “officials will not enforce the law,” which was the response from our state senator, who agreed with the proposal for an anti-idle law but declines to sponsor it.

Since we do not have an anti-idle law, what harm would come from city officials posting three signs that would remind park visitors to turn off the engine when the vehicle is parked?