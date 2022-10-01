Hurricane Ian brings rain, few power outages in the Catawba Valley

Editor’s Note: Reporter Sarah Johnson contributed to this column.

Hurricane Ian took it easy on the Catawba Valley.

People along the South Carolina coast and in Florida wish they could say the same.

As of Saturday morning, the winds had calmed, the rains had slowed and fewer than 600 households in Catawba County were without power. Duke Energy reported no outages in Burke or Caldwell counties, and only a handful of homes in Alexander County were powerless.

We were fortunate. Duke Energy was reporting more than 287,000 homes in North Carolina without power at around 8 a.m. on Saturday. Reports point to significant outages in the Greensboro and Raleigh areas.

Meteorologist Scotty Powell noted there were numerous trees and power lines down in Catawba County on Friday night.

He said the storm was not as damaging in the Catawba Valley as originally feared. “We had quite a few power line issues but no flooding, which is always a good thing,” Powell said Saturday morning.

He added that 2-3 inches of rain fell across the region during the storm.

That lines up with another weather report I gathered. My dad in Taylorsville reported 2 and 1/10 inches of rain. He likes to be precise.

Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said there did not appear to be any river flooding, and Lake Hickory was still below the target level. She added that, as of 9:15 a.m., the county had not received any reports of damage caused by the storm.

As most of us go about our normal Sunday routines today, I would remind us to be humbled by the power of the storm and to keep those most impacted by the hurricane in our prayers.

From the deaths in Florida to the damage inflicted on North Myrtle Beach and Cherry Grove, Hurricane Ian was a powerful and unrelenting beast.