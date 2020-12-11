Health director: COVID-19 acceleration will cause avoidable deaths

A few days ago, our community passed a difficult milestone in the current pandemic. The lives of more than 100 community members have now been lost to COVID-19.

As I reflect on what this means for our community, I am deeply saddened by the premature loss of our family members, friends, and neighbors to this devastating yet preventable disease. I cannot begin to fathom how real these losses are for their loved ones, and my heart goes out to them.

This milestone is a moment for all of us to pause and reflect on what’s happening around us, right now. Twenty-nine percent of our community’s deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in the last 18 days. That’s nearly 30 percent in less than three weeks. People are getting sick and requiring hospitalization at an overwhelming rate. This rapid acceleration will undoubtedly be followed by more avoidable deaths.

Over the past 11 months, COVID-19 has killed more than three times the number of North Carolinians as the flu did in the past decade. Here in Catawba County, COVID-19 has taken the lives of people as young as 41 and as old as 100. It has taken the healthy and has had an even greater toll on the more vulnerable. For many who are recovering, it has robbed them of their health and their quality of life for an unknowable amount of time.