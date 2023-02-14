Valentine’s Day hopefully marks the nearing end of the winter doldrums and hopefully provides opportunities for us to magically rekindle a flame within our loving relationships.

Some people simply do their best to remember and make the emergency stop on the way home from work for a card and candy or flowers. For those who use this approach, it can often be amusing to see “the deer in the headlights look” of men frantically perusing the last valentine’s cards in the rack or the remaining flowers that might best present their loving feelings toward their spouse or special someone. Truthfully, the rather consumer-driven holiday is best understood if we look at its history and the celebration in other countries.

Portions of the following history of Valentine’s Day comes from sources such as forever.com, history.com, stvalentisesday.org, the BBC, Reader’s Digest and other sources. The story of the day’s patron saint is steeped in legend and mystery. February, the month for romance, has Valentine’s Day as its central focus.

There were three separate saints named Valentinus, all of whom were martyred. One was put to death by Emperor Claudius in the third century for performing marriages. A second imprisoned Valentine supposedly sent the first valentine to his jailor’s daughter before his death. Although the history is murky, the stories all emphasize a heroic and romantic figure.

Others believe that Valentine’s Day was put in the middle of February in an effort to Christianize the pagan celebration of Lupercalia which was a fertility festival.

How about Cupid? Cupid was the ancient Roman god of love in all its varieties. According to myth, Cupid was the son of Mercury, the winged messenger of the gods, and Venus, the goddess of love. He often appeared as a winged infant carrying a bow and a quiver of arrows whose wounds inspired love or passion in his every victim.

Valentine greetings were popular as far back as the Middle Ages. In the 18th century, English courting lovers began expressing their love for one another through presenting flowers, offering confections, and sending greeting cards known as “valentines.” These hand-written valentines of yesteryear have given way to mass-produced greeting cards.

Americans began exchanging hand-made valentines in the early 1700s. Ester A. Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine,” began selling the first mass-produced cards. Many of the creations were made of real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures known as “scrap.”

Today, according to Hallmark, a whopping 145 million Valentine's Day cards are exchanged every Feb. 14 (and that's not even including all those kids' valentines exchanged in classrooms)! Hallmark has about 1,400 designs each year.

According to balancingeverything.com, the average amount spent on Valentine's Day in 2021 was $164.76 per person. More than half of the spending or $11.7 billion went to gifts for spouses and partners.

The average amount men spend on Valentine's is $231. Women spend an average of $101 on Valentine's Day. Pets received $1.7 billion in gifts on Valentines’ Day. The average cost of a dozen of the most popular red roses has surpassed $100. More than 224 million roses were grown and sold for the holiday. Worldwide expenditures are difficult to determine because Valentines’ Day is celebrated on different days around the world.

Valentine’s celebrations in other countries present some interesting scenarios. Since Great Britain was the primary source of the United States celebration methods, festivities are very similar to our holiday.

In Denmark, valentine cards are known as “lover’s cards.” People also send pressed white flowers called snowdrops to their friends. Surveys reveal that men in Australia are more romantic and open about expressing their love as compared to Australian women. Men in Australia buy more cards than women do.

In Japan and Korea, it has become almost an obligation for women to give chocolates, known as giri-choco, to all of their coworkers. On March 14, White Day is celebrated when men are supposed to thank those who remembered them on Valentine's Day with white chocolate or marshmallows.

In Korea there is an additional Black Day, held the following month on the 14th of April, for less fortunate men who did not receive gifts on Valentine's Day to gather to eat jajangmyun, Chinese style black noodles topped with a black sauce.

Chinese Valentine's Day falls on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month in the Chinese calendar. Hence the day is also called as Festival of the Double Sevens or Qi Xi — The Night of Sevens. The other popular name for the Chinese Valentine's Day is Seven Sister's Festival and Daughter's Festival. Lovers visit the Temple of Matchmaker on the Chinese Valentine's Day and pray for their love and happiness and their possible marriage.

In France, people exchange Valentine's Day greetings through cards, fresh flowers and gifts of love. The exchanged elegant cards containing tender messages are called cartes d'amities. In Scotland, an enthusiastically followed tradition is the search of Valentine dates. According to this Scottish custom, the first young man or woman encountered on the street or elsewhere on Valentine's Day becomes his or her Valentine and the day is celebrated with them.

In South Africa, Valentine's Day is celebrated with great passion and enthusiasm. Large numbers of people throng the beaches and other romantic places and go out on romantic dates with their valentine. Also, young girls celebrate the occasion by following an old-age Roman festival of Lupercalia by pinning their love’s name on their sleeves.

Taiwanese celebrate Valentine’s Day on both Feb. 14 and July 7 of the lunar calendar. Many men purchase expensive bouquets of roses and other flowers for their sweethearts on these days. According to Taiwan tradition, the color and number of the roses holds much significance. For example, one red rose means "an only love," 11 roses means "a favorite," 99 roses means "forever," and 108 roses means "marry me."

Brazilians don't love it up on Feb. 14, as in the U.S. Their day is June 12, when they celebrate Dia dos Namorados (the day of lovers) in honor of Saint Anthony, patron saint of matchmaking and marriage.

Catalonian lovers don’t actually celebrate Valentine’s Day as such. Instead, on March 23, La Diada de Sant Jordi (Saint George’s Day), this area of Spain becomes something of an oversize recommended reading event, with boyfriends and girlfriends exchanging books or maybe e-reader files. El Día del Amor y la Amistad (The day of love and friendship) is how much of Latin America celebrates the day of amour. The good thing for the lover-less at this festival is that friendship is considered just as important as love.

As we reflect on the meaning of love emphasized during the month of February, God’s word has often been used to guide the love for that special someone.

First Corinthians 13:7 probably says it best: “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things.”

Many psychologists emphasize that February festivities provide great opportunities to improve communication with that special someone in creative ways such as texts, emails, notes in lunches, notes in cars, and even on the bathroom mirror to let them know he or she is loved. This probably better serves the ideals of the holiday than hastily purchased cards, flowers, or candy. And if you want to celebrate in a unique manner, just take a look at the celebrations in other parts of the world.