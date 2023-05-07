Take the test

If more than half the items apply, you qualify for senior citizen status.

1. You and your teeth do not sleep together.

2. You wake up looking like your driver’s license picture.

3. It takes two tries to get off the couch.

4. Your idea of a night out is sitting on the patio.

5. It takes twice as long to look half as good.

6. Every time you suck in your gut, your ankles swell.

7. Adult diapers are kind of convenient.

8. Things you buy now will not wear out.

9. Your joints are more accurate than the National Weather Service.

10. Conversations with people your own age often turn into “dueling ailments.”

11. Your back goes out more than you do.

12. You quit trying to hold your stomach in, no matter who walks into the room.

13. You can’t remember the last time you lay on the floor to watch television.

14. Your ears are hairier than your head.

15. Getting lucky means you find your car in the parking lot.