A week seldom goes by that I don’t receive some humorous email concerning the plight of senior citizens. My 86-year-old grandfather gave me some great advice before he died. He said “If you sit down, you die.”
Accordingly, I am trying to stay active including more travel. I have talked with older citizens in many states as well as Europe, Canada, Central America, etc. A common theme is that growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional. Often sampling of older persons around the world mentioned humor and positive attitudes improving life views.
Humor concerning senior citizens usually discusses the physical condition of older people including their vision, hearing, incontinence, hair quantity, sagging body parts, memory, and skills to perform certain tasks. Even though some of the jokes are hurtful, most seniors take the kidding in stride.
The driving ability of seniors has been a source of humor since the advent of the automobile. I imagine there were even jokes about buggy driving and horse riding in earlier times. Who can forget Mr. Magoo and his T Model driving escapades? A typical senior driving story often includes a group of seniors lamenting their physical ailments and saying they were just part of being old. They also agreed that it was not all bad since they should be thankful that they could still drive.
My wife is always making me wear ear protection. I think she has read too many stories about the ill effects of age on one’s hearing. Men often develop selective hearing when they spend too much time at home. Receiving hearing aid purchase information in the mail is also a surefire sign of approaching senior citizenship. Like many men, I am the proud owner of a set of expensive hearing aids that often remain in their case (maybe as a passive protest).
Being able to see clearly is a challenge for older citizens. People often enlarge fonts on devices, choose big print aids at Bible study, and reading classes so they won’t stumble reading documents in everyday life. There are all kinds of vision challenges for older Americans. Have you ever noticed the size of print on the little bottles of shampoo found in hotel bathrooms? Body lotion isn’t the best shampoo for one’s hair. Perish the thought of using Preparation H as a source of toothpaste. At least the pharmacies are putting the contents of medicine bottles in larger print. My wife expects me to see the dates on coupons, so I recently bought us a magnifying glass.
Have you noticed that there are a multitude of services out there to help seniors deal with thinning and graying hair? Older women spend an inordinate amount of time and money on hair products and hair salons. Many products guarantee that their use will return the shine and hair quality of youth. Hair stylists provide a wonderful variety of color enhancements. And don’t forget the variety of conversation one hears at the salon. Going to the beauty salon is like Facebook for some seniors. Older men used to just go bald or gray. Now they have hair dyes to cover gray, special hair sprays for comb overs, hair weaves and hair follicle replacements. I understand there is still a market for toupees out there.
Well, I think I have forgotten how I was going to end this column. Selective memory is one of the greatest tools God gave us to deal with getting older. It’s true that we go to the grocery store or hardware and forget what we want to buy. We are also prone to the blank stare when we forget the name of a person we knew well in our youth.
How many of you out there have used a senior moment statement to say we forgot some meeting or activity we did not want to attend? Seniors also have great selective memory when recalling life events. It gives us immense latitude in justifying past life events during reflection and recall of our life history. Isn’t it great to remember those wonderful match winning birdie putts, game-saving tackles, trophy catches, and culinary successes that may or may not have really occurred?