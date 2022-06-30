Forum set for July 12; come and hear Hickory candidates

I covered my first election in the mid-1980s.

One thing has never changed. People love to gripe about the decisions of elected leaders. In the 1980s, the moaning and complaining was largely done at barber shops, beauty shops, beer joints and in factory breakrooms.

Now we have unleashed the unholy internet where people go for the jugular if you write one sentence that does not line up precisely with their political beliefs. Everyone has an opinion and the space to air it.

Hooray.

Yet, there is still more bellyaching than action.

Want something to change? Vote.

Better yet, encourage good people to seek office. Work to help them get elected. Challenge the status quo. You may not win but you might draw scrutiny to an overlooked issue.

Whatever you do, don’t be the person that gripes and does nothing.

The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley and the Hickory Daily Record are holding a forum for Hickory City Council candidates on July 12 at the Patrick Beaver Public Library. The forum starts at 6 p.m.

Get to know the candidates. Listen to their answers. Cast an informed vote.

Mostly, be heard. If you want to bring about change, you must take action. If you want your corner of the world to improve, you can’t wait on someone else to take the first step.

I’ll plan to see you there on July 12.

Eric Millsaps is the editor of the Hickory Daily Record.