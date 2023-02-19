I bet I’m one of the few people around who has a vivid memory of where they were 40 years ago on Feb. 19. That day in 1983, is a day I will never forget. It was the day I fell and broke both bones, ulna and radius, in my right forearm.

It had been a warmer-than-usual February afternoon, and I spent it shooting basketball in the backyard. My grandparents were visiting with us and my aunt next door for her birthday, and the whole family decided to go for a walk in our woods.

Being a life-long gymnast, I started using a large fallen tree as a makeshift balance beam while on the walk. Unfortunately, the tree had been down for a good while so the bark had dried out. When the bark gave way, I slipped, hitting the tree first (likely breaking the first bone) before trying to break my fall with both hands (likely snapping the second bone) when I hit the hard winter ground.

It was the worst physical pain I’d ever experienced in my whole life and remains so to this day. My father carried me the entire long uphill walk, which was now a run, back to our house and sat me in our van. My mother grabbed her purse and came to the car where she and dad were trying to determine to which hospital we should go.

I remember distinctly Mom saying to me, “Cami, I know you’re in a lot of pain, but you have GOT to stop screaming so we can figure out what to do.” It was then and only then that I realized I was screaming. I had been screaming the entire way back to our house and the whole time I’d been sitting in the van. I was vaguely aware of the sound of screaming, but I truly had not realized until then that it was coming from me.

We ended up at what was then Catawba Memorial Hospital, where the X-ray technician had the nerve to ask me which arm was broken. I told her, “The one with two elbows,” which I thought was a pretty good description. They had to completely put me under to reset the bones, and I had to spend the night in the hospital afterward. That fall is still the only time I’ve ever been admitted overnight to a hospital. I should probably say “knock on wood” after a statement like that, but the irony would be overwhelming.

The break was so bad there was nerve damage, and the doctors told my parents that they were not sure whether I would regain full use of my fingers. Gymnastics was my first love. Playing piano was second, and I had just discovered my passion for basketball the previous fall. Those were all things I would not be able to do if I had nerve damage in my hand, so nobody shared that information with me at the time.

Instead, I remember Dad trying to wake me from the anesthesia that night so I could watch “The Love Boat,” a show I adored and he detested! While the gesture was greatly appreciated, I could not keep my eyes open long enough to watch it because of the ongoing effects of the anesthesia.

The next morning, I called my best friend at the time, Deidra, from my hospital bed to tell her about my accident. Little did any of us know we would lose Deidra in a car accident less than five months later.

Between these two accidents, 1983 was to be the roughest year of my life. Perhaps it’s melodramatic, but I look back on it as the pivotal year I was forced to take on adult-size challenges despite my still-youthful age. The innocence of childhood was shattered for me and many of my classmates by Deidra’s death. It felt as if I aged a decade in that one year. I still visit Deidra’s grave every year. And every Feb. 19, I am reminded how much faster bones heal than hearts.