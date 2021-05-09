Family experiences 2 fires, 1 massive outpouring of love

“We got our house decluttered in 24 hours,” Nancy continued in an effort to lighten the moment, “so now our sons don’t have to worry about it. My mother told me to always find something to be grateful for, and, wow, have I used that.”

No one was hurt, an outcome for which the LeGores are most grateful, but so much was lost — from the things that evoked the sweetest memories to the simplest everyday items that don’t seem so grand until they go up in smoke. Nancy was left with the pajamas she was wearing and her cellphone, which happened to be close at hand when the family rushed from their burning house the morning of Dec. 15, 2020. “It was a matter of minutes that the house was engulfed,” Nancy recalled. “It’s so true that you better have a plan to get out quickly.”

Nancy said Bob describes it as a nightmare. “We have flashbacks all the time,” she shared.

Nancy, a retired Hickory Public Schools preschool teacher, who worked the last several years of her career with special needs children, said the family noticed the smell of smoke in their Lakeland Park home and “saw it coming up from the basement. Alarms started going off.”