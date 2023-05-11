Our plans to move to a three-day-a-week print schedule led to some phone calls and several emails this week.

People were for the most part polite and gave me a chance to answer their concerns.

Here is what I am asking of our devoted print readers: Try the revised paper for a couple of weeks to see if you like it before making a decision on the change.

I think you will be pleasantly surprised.

The first market in the company to move to three days a week saw an increase in sales at convenience stores with the change.

The first edition of the new format arrives on June 6. Give it a try.

Armed Forces salute

Armed Forces Day is May 20. It is a day set aside to honor all six branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force.

Hickory resident Ron Philbeck wanted to make sure we noted the day. He also could not contain how proud he is of his grandson, Master Sgt. Todd Philbeck.

Todd Philbeck was raised in Hickory and joined the Air Force in 2005.

Ron said Todd has served in Korea three times. Ron added that he also served in Korea in 1961.

Ron shared Todd’s bio, which notes that he is the senior enlisted leader of Detachment 210 at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Master Sgt. Philbeck oversees a 37-member team and directs the Air Force’s largest F-16 Right Time Training course load.

Master Sgt. Philbeck’s parents are Todd A. Philbeck Sr. and Sherri S. Pollock. Both reside in Catawba County.