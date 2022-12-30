Eat your peas, kiss your partner at midnight: New Year's Day traditions promise wealth and love

Many unique customs to mark the arrival of a new year were observed in the farming communities of western North Carolina in the days of my youth. Some of the rituals were based on customs passed down by many generations of ancestors. Others were based on written suggestions in the early print media such as the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Many residents believed that what one did on the first day of the year and what they ate could affect the luck they would have during the rest of the year.

Traditional foods were served to ensure good luck, prosperity, and good health for the remainder of the year. Most natives to our area believed in the importance of consuming black-eyed peas, cabbage, and pork on the first day of the year. Several families also believed that eating anything in the shape of a ring also brought good luck and avoid calamities.

Black-eyed peas were served to provide prosperity. My grandmother used the saying, “Eat peas on New Year’s Day to have plenty of everything the rest of the year.”

The hog, and thus its meat, was also considered lucky because it symbolizes prosperity. Others said that the tradition of “hog jowls” was just a way to get rid of the less appealing parts of the pig.

Cabbage was another recommended “good luck” vegetable as it helped one to acquire plenty of paper money.

Cornbread was part of the New Year’s Day meal since it symbolized gold. Noodles were thought to bring long life if eaten without breaking them in the middle. Rice symbolizes fertility and wealth.

Various traditional activities also occurred during the New Year celebration. The church played an important role in the celebration of the New Year. Watch Night services were held on New Year’s Eve. Members of the community would hold prayer sessions to pray for a very prosperous new year. Some people also used the Bible to predict what would happen in the coming year. They chose a passage of the Bible at random, which they then applied to the coming months of the year. Several of the churches also had the church bell ringer to ring the church bells at the stroke of midnight.

My grandfather was a believer that you should kiss your spouse at the stroke of midnight. This kiss was necessary to ensure that romance would favor your relations for the next 12 months. He believed that the failure to observe this practice would mean the year may be full of icy stares and cold feelings.

Some community members believed that all doors and windows should be opened before midnight so the old year could steal away from your home easily before the next year began. My father forbade this practice by saying he believed it only made the house harder to heat on a cold night.

My uncle told the story told by his grandfather about the need to have a tall, dark-haired man as the first to cross the threshold after midnight. He said the first visitor on New Year’s Day would bring either good luck or bad luck the rest of the year. The idea was that Lady Luck liked handsome, dark-haired men and would come to your house if this person arrived first. He also said that if the first visitor was a red-haired lady, then the year would be stressful.

Some community residents also believed that people should not wash their hair on New Year’s Day because good luck for the year would be washed away.

Today we use the television and streaming services to mark the beginning of a new year. Many people watch the crystal ball fall in New York City’s Times Square, watch football games, and listen for the detonation of fireworks while attending neighborhood parties. In earlier days it was the sound of guns being discharged into the air instead of fireworks. Some people said that the making of noise was a pagan custom to scare away evil spirits. We still see the firing of guns in towns such as Cherryville today.

New Year’s resolutions were then and are now an important part of the celebration. In earlier days, the resolutions were sometimes written and sealed in an envelope to be read on the next Jan. 1. Many of the same resolutions were made then that are made today. Some of the most common resolutions of the day were losing weight, stopping smoking, saving more money and having more patience. These resolutions were made in hope that the next year might bring a clean slate. Unfortunately, many of our resolutions are forgotten or broken by the time February rolls around. We do see several commercial encouragements during January in the form of advertisements for exercise equipment, weight loss plans, and gym memberships.

I can tell you that country people did not wear red or yellow underwear as they do in South America. Many Americans, including farm people, did sing “Auld Lang Syne” to greet New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, the present generation is omitting consumption of many traditional foods and adopting their own celebrations based on their living space and hectic schedules.