Easter column: Death does not get the last word; life does.

My favorite story about the first Easter is found in chapter 24 of Luke’s Gospel. Two of the followers of Jesus have heard about — maybe even witnessed — the cruel suffering and death of Jesus and they are walking away from Jerusalem. Brokenhearted. They are joined, on their way, by a stranger who seems not to know why they might be so disheartened. “We had hoped,” they tell their companion, “that he was the one to redeem Israel.”

“We had hoped.” These words carry so much weight. So much sadness.

But the story continues with the now small group of three stopping for the night. When they do, their strange companion becomes host over a meal, breaks bread, gives it to them and they realize that it has been Jesus with them all along. He is risen from the dead.

It is hard to imagine the complex tidal wave of emotions these two must have felt. But their story gives me hope.

Theologian and Pastor Frederick Buechner says that “resurrection means that the worst thing is never the last thing.” Or, to borrow from Martin Luther, Easter means that sin, death and the devil do not win. Despite all experiential evidence to the contrary — pandemics, war, political division — despite all of our own very real and very painful “we had hoped” moments, the resurrection of Jesus promises that the very thing we fear most is, ultimately, not to be feared, because the love of God cannot be stopped by the power of death. Death does not get the last word; life does.

A quick stroll through just about any store today could lead one to think that Easter has something to do with stuffed bunnies, pastel-colored trinkets and an abundance of cheap chocolate. But Jesus did not suffer, die and rise again so that we could have crème-filled eggs, hollow chocolate crosses, or a peripatetic bunny. The mental gymnastics required to take us from a resurrected Jesus to lavender fidget poppers defies logic. I do not find our commercialized Easter to be a compelling story. It does not speak to my “I had hoped” moments; it is not a story I can stake my life on.

Easter is a story of Jesus, God-made-flesh, who chose to live his life loving people others pushed to the margins, who ate with those society declared sinners, who healed the sick, played with children, and befriended those his social world called “other.” Easter is a story of Jesus, God-made-flesh, who loved so radically, so openly that the powers that be could not tolerate the ways Jesus’ life threatened the status quo. Easter is a story of Jesus, God-made-flesh, crucified — executed — by the power of the state. And Easter is a story of Jesus, God-made-flesh, refusing to stay dead. That is a compelling story to me. One on which I can stake my life.

Easter is the story that helps us to hold on to the hope that the end of the world is not, in fact, the end, that all of our “we had hoped” moments will — ultimately — be redeemed. The resurrection of Jesus does not diminish the pain and suffering of living in a Good Friday world, a world in which the effects of sin, death and the devil persist. It actually makes it more poignant, more painful. But the resurrection of Jesus is a promise that our hope is not in vain.

When someone is wrestling with difficult decisions, one of my dearest mentors often asks, “What is the worst thing that could happen?” After all of the worst-case scenarios are talked through, my mentor then asks, “What happens next?” In this question there is often great freedom — the discovery that the worst thing you might imagine will not be the end of your story.

Easter is our “what happens next” promise. It is this promise that can allow us to live in faith, hope and love — despite all seeming evidence that to do so is foolish — trusting that it will not be in vain, because the worst things the world has to offer are not the end of the story. The love of God is both our beginning and our ending.

Mindy Makant is a religious studies professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. She is also the university’s director of the Youth and Family Ministry Program and director of the Living Well Center for Vocation and Purpose.