Early voting starts next week; deadline for political letters is Oct. 20

Are you ready to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election?

On that date, we will be electing a U.S. Senator, state lawmakers, judges, school board members and more.

It’s an important election, and we urge you to vote.

One-stop or early voting begins Oct. 20 and ends Nov. 5. The weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting is also available on Saturdays and Sundays. Voting starts at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and ends at 3 p.m. On Sundays, votes can be cast from 1-5 p.m.

As for our part, we are now accepting political letters to the editor. We will accept letters through the first day of early voting, Oct. 20.

Send letters to news@hickoryrecord.com.

If you are writing a letter, please be sure to tell us why you are supporting the candidate. We reserve the right to limit letters that are redundant. And we ask you to keep the letters brief and to the point. That helps ensure they are read.