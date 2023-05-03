Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so the saying goes. This beholder wishes our society would put more emphasis on the kind of beauty that comes from the inside, or on natural beauty at the very least. Each of us has unique characteristics that make us beautiful, whether from inside or out. But it seems young women these days are striving to look exactly alike on the outside. Any feature that doesn’t fit the societal norms of perfection must be changed, enhanced, corrected.

I think women have always struggled with the desire to fit in with their peers and to be found attractive, and sadly that often involves changing their physical appearance. Synthetic hair dye has been marketed in the United States since the early 1900s, but even the ancient Romans used ashes from plants and nuts to change their hair color.

The pivotal change in hair coloring in the U.S. happened in 1956 when Clairol launched a highly successful ad campaign for their Miss Clairol hair dye. If you are old enough to remember the ‘50s or even the 70s, you’ll remember the long-running commercials’ tagline, “Does she or doesn’t she? Only her hairdresser knows for sure.” Within six years of the Miss Clairol launch, 70% of women in this country were coloring their hair.

You see, the ad campaign was successful because years ago if your hair color was fake, you didn’t want anyone to know that. In fact, if a woman was believed to be enhancing her appearance, that would be cause for embarrassment. Padding your clothing to enhance an hourglass figure, a practice known as wearing falsies, would be the ultimate embarrassment, if discovered.

These days, it seems that presenting a false appearance is actually a source of pride. If you do not enhance perceived shortcomings in your appearance, you’re viewed as not taking pride in your appearance. As if you’re too lazy to improve yourself.

There is no shortage of products and services available for those who want to chase the ideal appearance. That includes fake nails, fake eyelashes, hair extensions, fillers, injections, permanent cosmetics, surgical implants. If you have enough money, you can fake almost anything.

All of these enhancements (and I use that term loosely) have created a new ideal that women, especially young women, strive for that is almost caricature-like in my opinion. For example, impossibly long fingernails and eyelashes with high huge cheekbones and over-plumped lips on a ridiculously exaggerated hourglass figure.

The Kardashian look has permeated our culture. I think it has also diminished the self-esteem of those who don’t measure up to the ideal. Because that’s everyone. Even the Kardashians don’t look like the ideal naturally. Forbes magazine recently reported on a national study that indicated close to 80% of all women suffer from low self-esteem. That’s a shockingly high number. It’s important to note that people with a negative body image are also much more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression.

I wish there was a quick fix to this issue, but I certainly don’t have all the answers. If you have daughters and granddaughters, the Mayo Clinic recommends promoting healthy body image by using positive language, being a good role model, and encouraging healthy friendships. As women, we must try to focus on the things we like about ourselves. Stop comparing ourselves to others.

Coco Chanel was a fashion icon. As a designer she was responsible for creating such iconic items as women’s suits, costume jewelry, the little black dress, and arguably the most famous perfume in history. She memorably said, “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” Let’s all be ourselves and strive to let our own unique beauty begin to shine today.