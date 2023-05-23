In the book, “Water for Elephants,” the circus owner dealt with older workers who were slowing down by having roustabouts throw them from the train. The tendency today appears to be to toss seniors from the mainstream of society once their infirmities reach a certain level. Before he died, Billy Graham said, “All my life I’ve been taught how to die, but no one ever taught me how to grow old.”

Senior citizens have three options in prolonging the advent of older age care. One, according to Simone De Beauvoir, is that seniors must pursue ends that give meaning to our existence and not attempt to be a parody of a former life. Secondly, we must work to have oncoming generations regard us as a support and not a stumbling block. Thirdly, death will surely come, but it is not necessary to stare it in the face every day.

Depression and a loss of purpose appear to be regular bedfellows for some older Americans. Society appears to make sure the physical needs are met; yet emotional wellness is sometimes overlooked. Just as in the pre-school years, play is essential for older persons. One must laugh and find humor every day, we must dream, and plan every day.

The following information comes from AARP, Agingcare.com, local and state agencies, senior blogs, and personal experience. on the topic of growing old. Some basic themes I found for a healthier senior citizenship may help us avoid getting tossed from the train.

1. Stay physically active. If you sit down, you die! My grandfather laced up his boots every day and headed outside to mow weeds, make ax handles, tend his gardens and orchards, etc. Physical exercise is very important for seniors. We don’t have to be triathletes but should do whatever our bodies allow — water aerobics, a daily walk to the mailbox, or a ride on a stationary bike while watching morning television. Exercise can stimulate endorphins which can boost moods. More importantly, find someone to be a friend during physical activities. Exercise is a key to staying strong, energetic, and healthy as you get older. I personally have found that my Iwatch is a great motivator for my exercise program.

2. Fill a need. When we attempt to make other people happy, we tend to be happier ourselves. Feeling useful and valuable in the community can help develop our self-worth. One can volunteer in schools, hospitals, libraries, churches, and a variety of other activities. Everyone has a skill to share.

3. Stay in touch. Staying in touch with family and friends is very important. The new technologies provide wonderful means for staying social with other people. We may say that one can’t teach old dogs’ new tricks, but I beg to differ. People do not communicate in the same manner as in earlier days. We visited our elders on Sunday afternoon and sat on the porch to talk. Today, some seniors may be lucky to get one telephone call a week from their offspring. If you want to communicate with the younger generation, you may have to join in with the social technologies. Learn to send a text, email, facetime, or zoom. My wife enjoys seeing new pictures and anecdotes about our grandchildren through Facebook. I enjoy video chatting with grandchildren on Zoom or Facetime. People are out there who can help including tech savvy grandchildren. If you still feel insecure with the technology, use your regular phone; send letters or cards to grandchildren, etc.

4. Stay mentally active. It is estimated that about 5.4 million people are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss. Memory loss is often associated with older age; however, scientists have discovered that memory doesn’t necessarily have to diminish with time. Recent medical findings have shown that delaying or even preventing memory loss can happen with the correct combination of physical and mental activity.

5. Be a list maker. The list serves two purposes. It gives a plan of action for daily activities. It also serves as a re-enforcement to complete certain tasks. If we don’t plan and organize our lives, we tend to miss many opportunities.

6. Watch your thoughts. Catch yourself thinking things like, “Gosh, could the world be any gloomier? I’ve never felt so badly. This is going to be a terrible day; I just know it!” There are two kinds of persons in the world — nurturing and acidic. Research shows that optimistic people tend to be the happiest. For example, in times of distress, simply say to yourself, “And this too shall pass.”

7. Take a trip. Go on a cruise, visit local attractions, go the flea market, see a show, see a movie, take a cruise, etc. A change of scenery gives new perspectives on the world and fodder for thoughtful days.

8. Spend time in prayer, relaxation, and meditation. Find a place of solitude and just sit in the silence, listening to the music that flows within, and get in touch with your religious beliefs. Meditation helps one deal with their stress, worries and problems.

No talent or ability is needed to grow older. The crux of graceful aging is to find the opportunities to make us happy within our physical limitations. Happiness is affected by our disposition. We usually don’t have regrets about what we did, but rather what we did not do. So, make a plan, and avoid getting tossed from the train.

Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County Schools administrator.