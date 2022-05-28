Discovery High student: Use your curiosity to your advantage

I believe that trying new things is one of the hardest but most rewarding things in life. You know the saying, “You never know until you try?” That has a big impact on people who dare to try. Most of my life I’ve been afraid of everything outside my comfort zone, but I’ve learned that comfort in life often leads to disaster.

Many people get comfortable with what they have, but that’s not the way the world works. Adapt, improvise, survive — that’s how people succeed. Breaking outside your comfort zone is good in nearly every situation. You may enjoy a thing you never thought you would. For example, I never wanted to do band, but it’s been one of the best things in my entire life. I didn’t rush to finish driver’s education, but now that I have, I can’t wait for my permit. Being pushed to do things is the job of every parent.

I have been pushed to do so many things I never thought I would enjoy, but now I can’t wait to do them again. I’ve pushed several of my friends to try something new, and nearly all have at least had fun at the time, and those who didn’t can say they still did it. Life has so much to do, why not have some fun? Be the one who dares to surpass expectations. You only fail if you don’t try.

I am still afraid of trying new things, that’s just how the human mind works. You will fear the unknown, but push through that fear and perhaps you’ll find a purpose. People naturally fear the unknown, but we also have a curiosity for it. If you have an idea, try it.

Some of the richest people in the world were the ones who dared. For example, Google was founded in a messy garage in California. Amazon was founded in a garage where Jeff Bezos and his few employees started it as a virtual bookstore. Both are two of the most profitable businesses in the world.

You may be asking yourself, “Why should I do this?” To answer your question, trying new things will help you find a purpose. It can expand your knowledge and horizons; you can meet new people and learn from them; and you could make new friends or find a hobby.

Life is all about risk and reward — no point in hiding your whole life. Be smart about what you do and how you do it. Don’t be afraid to go outside your comfort zone, to learn about a culture or a people. Go out, broaden your horizons, have some fun, meet new people, and learn from a different culture.

Do you like music? Go try making some. Do you like video games? Meet game developers and learn from them. Pick something you like and try looking further into it.

For example, I like cars, so I try to understand them. I’ve learned so much about them just from being curious. I like music, so I tried making it. Now it’s one of my favorite things to do.

Many people may argue that they don’t make enough money to live like that, but I have to say that if you have the will to do something, you’re capable of achieving it. Be smart and professional, keep your word, and have others keep theirs. All of those things will help you try new things. Don’t get comfortable with what you have, strive for more, and have a little fun along the way.

Use your curiosity to your advantage, go out and learn. Sure, you’re going to make mistakes, but as long as you learn from them, they weren’t in vain. Don’t waste your time or money on people who don’t want to go anywhere — they will only drag you down. That may sound cruel, but they are the ones making their choices. If they want to be successful, they have to have the mindset.

So don’t be like them. Go out, explore, learn, better yourself and have some fun.

Max Walling is a ninth-grade student at Discovery High School.