Developer: Growth and preservation a delicate balance

I got an email from Andy Wells the other day. The founder and owner of Prism, which focuses on commercial real estate, property management, and development; and in 2013 and 2014, a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives followed by service in the North Carolina Senate from 2015 to 2020 (representing Alexander and Catawba counties), is currently turning his attention back to Prism and to preservation.

Seems the opposite of development, but Andy’s got a special appreciation for land and landmarks that are beautiful, historical, and for the most part, unspoiled, in and around Catawba County. He’s all for development but only in the right places. He’s also all for Catawba County taking advantage of a North Carolina General Assembly authorization to develop a state-supported trail system, the Wilderness Gateway State Trail.

“I got into this in part because of looking for land and seeing areas up for development that shouldn’t be,” Andy explained. “There are parts of this county that shouldn’t be developed.”