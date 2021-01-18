COMMENTARY: Reckoning with the Moral Universe

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called us to follow the tenets of our faith to love our fellow humans and to turn the other cheek even in the face of violence. “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.” He taught us that non-violence means responding to fear and hate by using the immense power of humility and mutual respect.

John Lewis responded to the violence inflicted upon him by committing his life to the struggle for freedom and the extension of voting rights to all citizens. For 33 years he served in Congress making “good trouble”. He said something which is ever more relevant at this time in our nation’s history: “To make it hard, to make it difficult almost impossible for people to cast a vote is not in keeping with the democratic process.” He will forever be remembered for his determination to protect the right of all Americans to participate in the electoral system.

We have learned a lot about the struggle for freedom and social justice in this country recently: