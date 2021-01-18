COMMENTARY: Reckoning with the Moral Universe

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called us to follow the tenets of our faith to love our fellow humans and to turn the other cheek even in the face of violence. “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.” He taught us that non-violence means responding to fear and hate by using the immense power of humility and mutual respect.
John Lewis responded to the violence inflicted upon him by committing his life to the struggle for freedom and the extension of voting rights to all citizens. For 33 years he served in Congress making “good trouble”. He said something which is ever more relevant at this time in our nation’s history: “To make it hard, to make it difficult almost impossible for people to cast a vote is not in keeping with the democratic process.” He will forever be remembered for his determination to protect the right of all Americans to participate in the electoral system.
We have learned a lot about the struggle for freedom and social justice in this country recently:
We have learned that “Black Lives Matter” means that all people deserve the right to be treated with respect and equality. No longer can we allow one class of people to hold itself above others based on arbitrary social constructs such as race, class or ideology. The fact is that unarmed Black people are still killed at twice the rate of Whites in this country.
We have learned that to “Defund the Police” means that some of our tax dollars ought to be redirected away from the militarization of police forces and put towards public services such as community mental health programs and affordable housing. De-escalation training for law enforcement and “Duty to Intervene” policies would go a long way towards addressing the prevalence of police brutality on our inner-city streets.
We have learned that to be “Anti-racist" means that White people must begin to question our privilege. Beyond that we are all called upon to actively dismantle the structures and symbols of the caste system which engenders White supremacy in our community writ large.
Dr. King’s immortal words hold meaning for us today as much as the day they were spoken: "Don't ever let anyone pull you so low as to hate them. We must use the weapon of love. We must have the compassion and understanding for those who hate us. We must realize so many people are taught to hate us that they are not totally responsible for their hate. But we stand in life at midnight; we are always on the threshold of a new dawn."
We seek to live up to our County’s motto Making. Living. Better.
What will you do?
Catawba County trust and reconciliation co-chair Jerry McCombs contributed to this column.