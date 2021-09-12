Columnist: Rude kids? It's up to parents to teach respect

We hear a lot these days that the younger generation has no respect. As a senior citizen, I will have to disagree with that. I know many younger people who will call me sir, hold a door open for me or ask to carry something heavy for me.

Sure, I have seen some who do not show me that respect. However, I have also had many older people show me disrespect. I think respect is learned through education. Not by what your teachers teach in the classroom, but by what the parents teach at home. If a younger person shows respect, it is because they have been shown to do so by their parents.

Have you noticed that many younger people who show disrespect act just like their parents? I am sad to see parents shoving ahead of older people in line, yelling or blowing their horn at an older person at a red light, or rushing through a door to get waited on first. Many instances, yes, it is all about education. Parents are teachers, and they need to show their children the right way to act in life.