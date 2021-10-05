Column: You don’t have to feed the Facebook monster

Back in my day, Facebook was for sharing cringe-worthy pictures from high school dances and pretending to keep up those high school friendships when you went off to college. By “back in my day,” I mean all of 10 years ago.

Facebook isn’t just for friends and family anymore. It’s the go-to place for people in favor of proponents and skeptics of COVID-19 vaccines. Digital screaming matches are endemic in both corners. COVID-19 rants end friendships and political diatribes scramble the invite list to Thanksgiving dinner. It’s easy to blame Facebook’s shift toward rage and reactivity on, well, everything else. Politics is exceedingly polarized and science is heralded or scorned with religious devotion. But with more than 70% of Americans on the platform, it’s not so easy to identify whether Facebook is the effect or cause of it all.

As Jeff Horowitz and colleagues recently reported in The Washington Post, Facebook’s hands are not clean. They might not have brewed the toxic muck we’re all swimming in, but they appropriated the recipe and are now pumping it out on an industrial scale. I’m not here to tell everyone to rage-quit the platform. I’m on it, myself. But when we recognize how Facebook has been built, we can start gaming their system to build our community, rather than breaking it.