Column: You delivered Christmas for children of the incarcerated

“Wow! So far today we have received $8,000 in donations, bringing the total to $13,000. Wow!!! Thank you! We will be delivering presents all week and the week after Christmas too! This is fantastic. We'll have money left over for the school-related needs and other needs of children of Exodus Homes residents too!” Susan Smith, the assistant executive director at Exodus Homes, said in an email.

“Their children are innocent victims of the poor choices they have made as a result of their addiction or inability to function normally in society. The children left behind are scattered about with relatives or in foster care, often in poverty moving from one caregiver to another,” she wrote. “They suffer with the stigma that their mom or dad is in prison and can be treated differently than other children at school and in the community. They are traumatized by the idea that their parent is in prison and not able to be with them during important milestones in their lives. Their hearts are broken when they visit their parents in prison and have to leave them behind barbed wire fences and locked gates. They are embarrassed when their mom or dad can't come to parent/teacher conferences and sometimes blame themselves for not being able to save their parents from incarceration. They are the hidden victims of mass incarceration and can feel forgotten by their parents and the world.”