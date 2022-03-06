Column: World politics moving to the left?

Across the Atlantic, in Hungary, right-wing populist Viktor Orban might finally be voted out of office. He has been in power since 2010. The opposition has typically been divided going into elections. For this year’s election, a disparate opposition has united behind a single candidate, Peter Marki-Zay, a small town mayor unaffiliated with a political party.

Defeating Orban will not be easy. He has stacked the deck in his favor. Electoral districts are gerrymandered to benefit his party. Orban has the support of wealthy oligarchs and influence over the media. He uses scare tactics over immigration, peddles conspiracy theories, and doles out benefits to voters to increase support. Some fear that there will be voter fraud facilitated by a change in electoral rules. And the ideologically diverse opposition, for its part, will need to stay united.

Despite such hurdles, Orban appears vulnerable. If he is defeated, the election will serve as a warning shot to other liberal governments in the region, such as Poland’s, where the right-wing populist Law and Justice Party has been in power since 2015.