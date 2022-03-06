Column: World politics moving to the left?

It was a “shellacking,” as described by President Barack Obama in 2010. As a result of midterm elections during Obama’s first term in office, the Democrats lost a net of 63 seats in the House of Representatives, seven in the Senate, five governorships, and control of 20 state legislative chambers.
The consequences were far reaching. The Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives, and with it, unified government control. State losses put Republicans in a more favorable position for redistricting after the 2010 census. Partisan gerrymandering would put Democratic candidates at a disadvantage in future elections.
The party that controls the presidency typically suffers a setback in midterm elections. This year’s elections for Biden and the Democrats will likely be no different. But the coming shift in American politics to the right may contrast with the general trend of elections elsewhere in 2022.
In 2016, there was a surge of right-wing populism. Trump was elected president in the United States on a campaign to “make America great again” and build a wall along the southern border to keep out illegal immigrants. Britain voted to exit the European Union and “take back control of its borders.” Right-wing populist parties were gaining ground in Europe as a result of backlash to the migration crisis that peaked in 2015.
A few years later, Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil, running as a pro-market, socially conservative right-wing populist. He is highly controversial, having made disparaging remarks about gay people (such as that gay children should be beaten, and that if he had a gay son he could not love him and would prefer for him to die), and having praised Brazil’s military government (from 1964-85) that committed human rights abuses. As president, Bolsonaro has poorly handled the pandemic, downplaying or disregarding its seriousness (referring to it as a “little flu” and holding mass public unmasked events). Brazil has had one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in Latin America.
When Bolsonaro was elected, anti-incumbent sentiment was strong due to revelation of a bribery scheme involving government officials (the Lava Jato or “Car Wash” scandal) and economic recession. Brazilians were looking for change.
Bolsonaro will not be so well-positioned when citizens return to the polls this year. Former president Luis Inacio da Silva (popularly known as “Lula”) of the leftwing Worker’s Party is likely to be voted back into office.
The left returning to power in Brazil would correspond with what seems to be a regional trend. Chileans elected progressive, tattooed, rock and metal music fan, Gabriel Boric in December. In the first round of Costa Rica’s election last month, Fabricio Alvarado, a conservative, Evangelical candidate, failed to win enough votes to move on to the second round (held between the top two candidates if no one wins a majority in the first round). Gustavo Petro is expected to be elected as Colombia’s first left-wing president later this year.
Across the Atlantic, in Hungary, right-wing populist Viktor Orban might finally be voted out of office. He has been in power since 2010. The opposition has typically been divided going into elections. For this year’s election, a disparate opposition has united behind a single candidate, Peter Marki-Zay, a small town mayor unaffiliated with a political party.
Defeating Orban will not be easy. He has stacked the deck in his favor. Electoral districts are gerrymandered to benefit his party. Orban has the support of wealthy oligarchs and influence over the media. He uses scare tactics over immigration, peddles conspiracy theories, and doles out benefits to voters to increase support. Some fear that there will be voter fraud facilitated by a change in electoral rules. And the ideologically diverse opposition, for its part, will need to stay united.
Despite such hurdles, Orban appears vulnerable. If he is defeated, the election will serve as a warning shot to other liberal governments in the region, such as Poland’s, where the right-wing populist Law and Justice Party has been in power since 2015.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron is likely to hold off far-right challenger Marine Le Pen of the National Rally, previously known as the National Front. Macron defeated Le Pen in 2017, winning nearly two-thirds of the votes in the second round. The left is divided in this year’s election but will likely coalesce behind Macron in the second round as it did in the previous election to deny Le Pen victory if she advances to the runoff. The Economist’s election forecast model gives Macron an 88% chance of being reelected. Le Pen, the closest challenger, has a 5% chance of winning, according to the model.
Rodrigo Duterte’s time in power will come to an end this year in the Philippines, where presidents are constitutionally limited to a single six-year term in office. Duterte, a controversial right-wing populist who has claimed that he has personally killed drug dealers, has waged an extrajudicial war on drugs in which suspected users and dealers have been killed by security forces without due process. He hoped that his daughter Sara would run for president, but she is running as a vice presidential candidate instead.
South Korea will hold an election this week in which Lee Jae-myung of the center-left ruling Minjoo Party will face off against Yoon Seok-youl of the right-wing People Power Party. Neither candidate is particularly popular. Both campaigns have been centered on attacking the other rather than on substantive issues. Whichever candidate wins, it will be more as a result of voting for “the lesser of two evils” than out of ideological conviction.
In Australia’s elections that will be held this spring (the exact date has yet to be determined), the center-left Labor Party is expected to gain power, dislodging the conservative ruling Liberal-National coalition.
The Democrats may take another shellacking in this year’s midterm elections. But liberals can perhaps take solace in the fact that elections elsewhere seem to be trending in their favor. The next election is always around the corner. Perhaps in 2024, if the trend continues, the Democrats will join the ride.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Write to him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu.