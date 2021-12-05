Column: World faces no shortage of challenges

Though the world has become generally more democratic over time, there have been several recent setbacks. In Africa, there have been coups in Mali, Guinea, Chad and Sudan in the past year. Nicolas Maduro clings to power in Venezuela despite widespread economic collapse and food shortages. El Salvador has become increasingly authoritarian under its millennial president Nayib Bukele who in February sent the military into Congress in an effort to intimidate lawmakers. Daniel Ortega “won” re-election for a fourth term as president of Nicaragua after jailing and intimidating the opposition. Following protests in July, a planned nationwide protest in Cuba for November was nipped in the bud by Cuban security forces. Democratic backsliding has occurred in Brazil and Mexico, Latin America’s two largest countries by population, under the presidencies of Jair Bolsonaro and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, respectively.