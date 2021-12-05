Column: World faces no shortage of challenges

At the end of this week, on Dec. 9-10, President Biden will host the virtual International Summit for Democracy. The summit is organized around three key themes according to the State Department: defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights. The participants will have their work cut out for them.
Though there has been a decline in global violence, as noted by Harvard’s Stephen Pinker and others, conflict continues to threaten the basic dignity and rights of those who reside in the world’s remaining war-torn areas. In Ethiopia, where the government faces off against the Tigrayan rebel separatists, there has been ethnic cleansing, massacres, and other egregious human rights abuses. The government has withheld food aid as a weapon, resulting in the prospect of mass starvation.
After seven years, fighting continues in Yemen between the government, supported by Saudi Arabia, and the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran. Both sides have committed atrocities and food scarcity has, similar to as in Ethiopia, resulted in the possibility of widespread starvation.
Jihadism, meanwhile, is on the march in the Sahel (in northern Africa). After more than eight years of counter-terrorism efforts led by France, Western-backed governments in the region are “slowly losing the war” against Muslim extremists, according to The Economist newspaper. More than 10,000 people have been killed in the past two years and more than 2 million displaced.
There has been a return to harsh theocratic sharia rule in Afghanistan under the Taliban resulting from the withdrawal of American forces in August. With foreign aid no longer forthcoming, the economy has collapsed and Afghanistan is teetering on the brink of humanitarian disaster.
China continues to violate the rights of the ethnic-Turkic Muslim Uighurs in the Western province of Xinjiang (in the name of seeking to prevent terrorism) where, according to the Biden administration and others, genocide is occurring. Uighurs are being detained in labor camps for “re-education” simply for being too pious (or appearing to be so) and there have been reports of forced sterilizations.
In Belarus, migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere are stranded at the border with Poland (and other neighboring countries) with winter’s freezing temperatures looming. Belarussian president, Alexander Lukashenko, known as “Europe’s last dictator,” is using the threat of migration as a political weapon to retaliate against the European Union for issuing sanctions after a fraudulent presidential election in Belarus in 2020. Lukashenko has acted ruthlessly towards dissidents. In May of this year, he ordered a commercial flight to land in Belarus while flying overhead in order to imprison an opposition journalist in what has been described as a state-sponsored hijacking.
Russia’s most famous dissident, Alexei Navalny, meanwhile, languishes in prison after nearly being killed by Russian agents who attempted to kill him by poisoning his underwear using a nerve agent.
Though the world has become generally more democratic over time, there have been several recent setbacks. In Africa, there have been coups in Mali, Guinea, Chad and Sudan in the past year. Nicolas Maduro clings to power in Venezuela despite widespread economic collapse and food shortages. El Salvador has become increasingly authoritarian under its millennial president Nayib Bukele who in February sent the military into Congress in an effort to intimidate lawmakers. Daniel Ortega “won” re-election for a fourth term as president of Nicaragua after jailing and intimidating the opposition. Following protests in July, a planned nationwide protest in Cuba for November was nipped in the bud by Cuban security forces. Democratic backsliding has occurred in Brazil and Mexico, Latin America’s two largest countries by population, under the presidencies of Jair Bolsonaro and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, respectively.
The deadly totalitarian status quo persists in North Korea and Eritrea.
Despite protests in Myanmar, the military has hung on to power since the Feb. 1 coup that resulted in the removal of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi from power. A long civil war now seems likely.
Tunisia’s experiment with democracy is over, sounding the final death knell of the Arab Spring. When protests spread across the Middle East in 2011, there was hope for the prospects of democracy in the region. Egypt’s dictator, Hosni Mubarak, was overthrown and Syrians rose up against longstanding tyrant Bashar al-Assad. But a repressive military regime led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is now in control in Egypt and Assad remains in power in Syria after a decade of a ruinous civil war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and has displaced millions. Tunisia was the Arab Spring’s sole success story, having made a transition to democracy. But democracy did not bring with it promised economic prosperity, resulting in disillusionment. Over the summer, Tunisia’s prime minister Kais Said suspended the constitution, seized power, and declared that he would rule by decree.
An extrajudicial war on drugs in which suspected drug users and dealers are killed by security forces without due process continues in the Philippines under populist president Rodrigo Duterte.
Haiti has suffered waves of misfortunes in recent years that have included hurricanes, earthquakes, a cholera outbreak, kidnappings, a presidential assassination, and the much-publicized mistreatment of Haitian migrants at the United States border with Mexico.
Along with the afflictions that particular countries have suffered over the past few years, the spread of COVID-19 across the globe has made many things uniformly worse. Most economically disadvantaged states do not have adequate social safety nets to offset the negative effects of the pandemic. Due to vaccine supply shortages, logistical difficulties involved with delivering and administering vaccines, and vaccine hesitancy (in part as a result of low levels of trust in institutions), many in the underdeveloped world remain unvaccinated.
And climate change is an ever-present threat that not only increases the likelihood of extreme weather events, but also the likelihood of conflict as a result of migration and resource competition. This year’s COP26 conference in Glasgow failed to lock in necessary commitments to keep the world’s climate within an acceptable range.
In sum, there should be no shortage of issues for participants in this week’s International Summit for Democracy to address. The real challenge will come not during the summit but after, when participants depart charged with translating rhetoric into action. There are no quick and easy fixes to the aforementioned issues.
But the stakes are too high to ignore. And it is the democratic states of the world, those most committed to peace, the rule of law, and the protection of individual rights and civil liberties, that must lead the way.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.