Column: Workhorse or show horse?

Do you want your congressional representative to be a “workhorse” or a “show horse?”

In the recently released fourth revised edition of his classic “The Congressional Experience: An Institution Transformed,” David Price writes about how the legendary speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Sam Rayburn distinguished the “show horses” from the “work horses” who served in Congress. According to Price, Rayburn expressed his clear preference for the latter.

Price has all the credentials to write about Congress and who serves there, how they get things accomplished, what they have to do to get elected and then reelected, how they work with colleagues, constituents, outside groups, and their fellow representatives to get things done.

Price, the representative from North Carolina’s Fourth District, has served in Congress since 1987, with only a two-year break after losing an election in 1994. Before his first election to Congress, Price studied theology at Yale University, served as a political science professor at Duke University and chaired the state Democratic Party.

In short, he brings a professional lifetime of dealing with the institution of Congress that blends into his teaching and research a viewpoint influenced by a longstanding spiritual commitment.