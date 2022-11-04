Column: With Biden's performance on ballot, can Democrats win?

Fair or not, midterm elections tend to serve as a referendum on the incumbent president. With the Democrats having unified control along with a sense of urgency created by the pandemic early in his term, President Joe Biden’s first two years in office have been eventful. Here were some of the key developments:

Four major economic bills were passed by Congress and signed into law:

The American Rescue Plan — A $1.9 trillion package passed in March 2021.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — A $1.2 trillion package passed in November 2021.

The Inflation Reduction Act — A $260 billion package passed in August 2022 focused, in part, on combating climate change.

The CHIPS and Science Act — A $280 billion package centered on American manufacturing and technology.

Some have viewed the raft of legislation as needed investment in an economy battered by the pandemic. Critics have charged that such government spending has fueled inflation.

The days of quarantines, masks and toilet paper shortages may already seem like distant memory. But when Biden became president in January 2021, only 3.5 million Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 265 million Americans have now been vaccinated, and more than 111 million have received one or more booster shots.

Biden rescinded several of Trump’s policies on his first day in office by issuing executive orders. On immigration, he halted construction of the border wall — though it has now resumed in some areas — and repealed Trump’s travel ban.

Crime has become an increasing concern due in part to a surge in violent crime since the beginning of the pandemic, reversing a decades-long trend. Biden announced the Safer America Plan in August, which includes the hiring of 100,000 more police officers. After the mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed over the summer — the first major gun bill signed into law in more than 30 years. The bill provides incentives for states to pass red-flag laws, closes the “boyfriend loophole” and expands background checks on people ages 18 to 21.

In February, after failing to come to an agreement with fellow Democratic senators, Joe Manchin declared that Biden’s Build Back Better plan was “dead.” But a scaled-back version of Biden’s plan to address climate change as part of his Build Back Better agenda was included in the Inflation Reduction Act. On the environment, along with the IRA, Biden reversed some of the scaling back of environmental regulations under Trump through executive order and appointed John Kerry as the special envoy for climate change, a new cabinet-level position.

Student loan payments were deferred during the pandemic as COVID-19-induced lockdowns put many temporarily (and some permanently) out of work. After issuing several deferments, in August, Biden announced $10,000 in debt relief for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 for those who have received Pell Grants.

While vice president in 2012, Biden made news when on “Meet the Press” he announced his support for same sex marriage before President Barack Obama publicly did so. As president, Biden reversed Trump’s executive order banning transgender Americans from serving in the military and signed an executive order for advancing the rights of those in the LGBTI+ community.

On foreign policy, Biden came into office seeking to restore relations with allies that had become strained during the Trump administration, and to place a greater emphasis on the promotion of democracy and human rights. As president, he reaffirmed America’s commitment to NATO, accused China of committing genocide against the Uighurs in Xinjiang, and held a Summit for Democracy in December 2021. The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021 proved to be controversial. This year, Biden’s attention was drawn to Eastern Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to which he responded with economic sanctions.

Whether or not one likes it, Biden is on the ballot in the midterms. But so is Trump as he gears up for an expected run for president in 2024. Former presidents have often refrained from actively engaging in politics after leaving office, particularly in the initial years after stepping down. Not so with Trump. He has continued to promote the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen and has weighed in on electoral contests around the country, including Georgia.

In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Trump urged Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensberger, to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state in his favor. Though Raffensberger refused, invoking Trump’s ire, he was reelected in May, while Gov. Brian Kemp defeated Trump-backed candidate David Purdue in Georgia’s governor’s race. Currently, controversial Trump-backed candidate Herschel Walker is the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in an election that will test whether political loyalty will trump candidate quality.

The extent to which Trump endorsements will affect the midterms is uncertain. Liz Cheney, a vocal Republican Trump critic and vice chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, lost her primary in August. But Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Trump-endorsed former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in a special election for the U.S. House in Alaska that same month. There has been intense media focus on races in swing states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, where Trump-backed candidates (J.D. Vance, Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker, Blake Masters, respectively) hope to deliver wins needed for the Republicans to gain control of the Senate.

North Carolina is a purple state. The race between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd for the seat being vacated by Richard Burr is close. It is one of the few contests that will determine the outcome of the Senate. Early voting has been under way for several weeks now. Election Day is Nov. 8. Make sure your voice is heard.