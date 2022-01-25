Column: Winter storms race through the alphabet

Were you just a little freaked out about that winter storm on Jan. 16?

I was. I caved to the media hype and I watched weather reports all day that Saturday, fretting over the rainbow of map colors. Were we pink or blue or purple?

Pink, I know is wintry mix, the dreaded combination that shut down the grid for five days back in 1996. Some had trees crash through their roof. That’s what happens when enough ice builds up on limbs. Blue was snow, purple, some godawful combination of thick ice and snow.

As the skies grew more and more opaque that Saturday, I thought I could smell snow. I’ve been through Carolina ice storms before. And if you’ve lived here long enough, you have, too.

For us on private wells, no electricity means no water. And the thought of setting up a winter camp inside my house is no picnic.

The storm, named Izzy, lived up to her billing, dumping as many as seven inches of snow on Catawba County, disrupting travel, and cancelling normality for a couple of days. Luckily it happened on a holiday weekend which meant fewer people were out on the roads trying to get to appointments, work, school and so on.