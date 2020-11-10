Column: Winning rule: No gloating, please

I’ve followed election cycles to one degree or another for more than 50 years. I learned much of what I know at the family dinner table, growing up in a small Midwestern town. My father was an unwavering Republican who wore his preferences on his car bumper.

As a kid I assumed it had always been this way until Dad let it slip that he had cast his first Presidential ballot for FDR, the Democrat he would later term “The Great Destroyer.” Like Donald Trump, Dad used colorful nicknames for politicians he didn’t like: Horseburger, Pipsqueak, Egghead and Hood, to name a few. To Dad, “R” beside a candidate’s name stood for “right” as opposed to “wrong.”

Yet as one of the youngest Americans ever to vote in a Presidential election, I cast my first ballot for the Democrat George McGovern in 1972. I turned 18 that August. The major issue for me was ending the Vietnam War. My Dad wasn’t for it either, but nothing could bring him to scratch his ballot and vote for Senator McGovern. Or, if he did, he never admitted to it.