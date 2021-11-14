Column: Will you make right choice if your dream opportunity presents itself?

Everyone must make choices in their lives, and everyone is going to make the wrong choice about something at one time or another. People learn from their mistakes, or at least they should learn to make better choices in the future.

You bought a sports car when you were getting married in a few months. A family car would have been a much better choice. Did you regret that choice?

You and your new spouse bought a one-bedroom house when you knew you would be starting a family. Did you regret that choice?

Did you invite a friend for dinner not knowing they were allergic to something you made? Was it a bad choice not to ask them what they would like for dinner? Bad choices — sometimes important things in life and sometimes small, trivial things.

Did you ever say something to someone that just popped out of your mouth like a cannon? I once told a nice-looking woman that I worked with that she had a moustache. One of those things I said that as soon as I said it, I knew it was a mistake. Did I regret it? You better believe I did. She started to cry. I felt like an inch tall. Naturally, I apologized, but I think now it went on deaf ears.