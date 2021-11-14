Column: Will you make right choice if your dream opportunity presents itself?

Everyone must make choices in their lives, and everyone is going to make the wrong choice about something at one time or another. People learn from their mistakes, or at least they should learn to make better choices in the future.
You bought a sports car when you were getting married in a few months. A family car would have been a much better choice. Did you regret that choice?
You and your new spouse bought a one-bedroom house when you knew you would be starting a family. Did you regret that choice?
Did you invite a friend for dinner not knowing they were allergic to something you made? Was it a bad choice not to ask them what they would like for dinner? Bad choices — sometimes important things in life and sometimes small, trivial things.
Did you ever say something to someone that just popped out of your mouth like a cannon? I once told a nice-looking woman that I worked with that she had a moustache. One of those things I said that as soon as I said it, I knew it was a mistake. Did I regret it? You better believe I did. She started to cry. I felt like an inch tall. Naturally, I apologized, but I think now it went on deaf ears.
She came to me the next morning and told me that I really hurt her feelings. I apologized again, but our friendship never seemed the same after that. Yes, it was something that I regretted saying. Words can hurt. I learned that the hard way.
They say that as you grow older, you get wiser. That is true. In my many years, I have learned to make a lot of better choices in what I say and do. I had a pickup truck that I had for many years, and after that I bought an SUV. We had that SUV for 15 years, and we bought a new car in April of this year. My wife said it will be our last car, so let’s get a small car. I followed her advice, and we bought a new 2021 Chevy Spark. I had never driven a car so small, but it was a wise choice, and I am sure one that we will never regret. Driving to our son’s home in Pennsylvania, we got 40 miles per gallon.
I was a flight mechanic in the Air Force when I was in the Philippines. I got to fly to small air strips in various islands in the Philippines. I also got to fly to Taiwan, Okinawa, and to Vietnam.
I loved to fly as a flight mechanic.
When I returned to the states after being in the Philippines for two years and three months, I put flint tubes in cigarette lighters for Ronson for a few months. Then I got a job working for GE. It was then that I got a call from my local airport wanting to know if I wanted to become a pilot.
I went to take a flight in a small aircraft and had a talk with the man at the airport. The government would have paid 90% through the GI Bill. I could have become a flight instructor. I thought long and hard about it. I had a wife and a young child. At the time I was working 70 hours a week for GE.
I wanted to learn to fly; it was a dream. Could I do it? My decision was no. I turned down my dream.
I ended up working for 30 years in manufacturing. I turned down my dream. Not learning to fly or become a flight instructor was the biggest regret of my life. I have thought about it many times.
Sometimes people must take the leap. I turned it down.
Will you? Sure, you will have regrets, but move on, do not let them control your life. What you decide will often work out fine for you.
I ended up doing well working in manufacturing.
Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He lives in Raleigh, near the airport.