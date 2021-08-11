Column: Will Trump unify or divide NC GOP?

It is easy to second guess somebody else’s political decisions.

Especially if you are not a big fan of the somebody else.

So, I should be careful about second-guessing Donald Trump’s endorsement of one candidate in next year’s North Carolina Republican primary for the U.S. Senate nomination.

The contest to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is a critical one for both parties and could determine which one controls the Senate after the 2022 elections.

Democrats are hungry to take the seat away from the Republicans. Several strong candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Republicans also have an impressive group of candidates, including former Rep. Mark Walker, former governor and Charlotte mayor Pat McCrory and Rep. Ted Budd.

Until the Republican state convention in June, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, who grew up in Wilmington, was considered a possible candidate. But when she and the former president attended the convention, she said she would not be running and he announced his support for Budd.

Trump’s endorsement surprised some Republicans, including Sen. Burr, who said, “I can’t tell you what motivates him.”