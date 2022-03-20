Column: Will sanctions against Russia, Putin be effective?

Russia is facing the most far-reaching sanctions in history as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. Large Russian banks have been shut out of SWIFT. Assets have been frozen. Export controls have limited the availability of goods. Major multinational corporations have shut down their Russian operations. The sanctions are “none like the world has ever seen,” as The Economist has put it. The sanctions are undoubtedly unprecedented in their scope and magnitude. Will they be effective?

Whether sanctions are considered to be effective depends in part on how the purpose of sanctions is viewed. Sanctions, one might assume, are implemented with the intent of changing a target state’s behavior. If sanctions bring about the desired change, they have been effective. If they do not, they have failed.

Judged by such criteria, sanctions against Russia prior to the invasion and the threat of more stringent sanctions if escalation continued failed. Despite taking action and threatening further action, Russia still invaded Ukraine.

Ratcheting up sanctions still further is unlikely to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to reverse course at this point. He will stay committed to the operation in Ukraine as long as he is able to until his goals are met. Sanctions have not altered, and are unlikely in the near future to alter, Russia’s course of action.

If the purpose of the sanctions is bringing about regime change, the sanctions are similarly unlikely to be viewed as being effective. Long-standing U.S. sanctions against Cuba have failed to achieve such an aim, as have more recent sanctions against Venezuela. The Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran backfired, contributing to hardliner Ebrahim Raisi’s rise to power in 2021. Sanctions eventually contributed to change in South Africa. But they were in place for years. And domestic level factors were more important than international sanctions in bringing about the end of apartheid.

Still, the sanctions levied on Russia may serve a purpose.

Even if they fail to affect significant change, sanctions may be used as a form of punishment. Though sanctions may not alter Putin’s behavior, they can create consequences for the flagrant violation of international norms. “Smart sanctions” have been levied against Putin and his cronies. They will feel some of the suffering that they have wrought.

Including punishment as a goal of sanctions complicates answering the question of whether sanctions are “effective.” Sanctions, seemingly by definition, cause harm to the target. If judged by whether or not they cause any discomfort, every sanction that has ever been implemented could be considered to have been effective to some extent.

On the other hand, perhaps it is only if sanctions really “bite,” that is cause significant or considerable discomfort, that they should be considered to have been effective. Though judging whether sanctions cross a threshold of minor discomfort to significant pain can be subjective, given their depth and scope, it is reasonable to assume that the sanctions against Russia have and will continue to serve as a form of punishment.

Still, if viewed comparatively, the pain caused by the sanctions pales in relation to that felt by ordinary Ukrainians as a result of the invasion. Many have had their homes damaged or destroyed, thousands have died, and millions have now fled. Sanctions against Russia will fail to match the losses that the Ukrainian people have had and will continue to endure.

Along with tangible effects, sanctions may have intangible or symbolic effects. States may at times implement sanctions to show disapproval of another state’s policy (or policies). Sanctions against South Africa were partly to delegitimize the apartheid regime. Even if regime change had not occurred, the sanctions served the purpose of demonstrating widespread opposition to the government’s racist practices.

The symbolic effects of sanctions can facilitate the development and institutionalization of international norms. Through the boycott of apartheid South Africa, states affirmed the general principle that it is wrong to discriminate on the basis of race (along with showing that transgressors of the norm would be punished). Enforcing norms is important to preventing norm deterioration.

Sanctions against Russia have the symbolic value of upholding and enforcing the territorial integrity norm. Without such a norm, powerful states would feel less constrained, leaving other states vulnerable. International politics would return to the dog-eat-dog days of the pre-United Nations world.

Whether sanctions are effective is perhaps too broad of a question. More specifically, sanctions can be assessed to determine if they will meet certain objectives.

The sanctions on Russia have not yet, and are seemingly unlikely in the near future, to significantly alter Putin’s behavior or bring about regime change. But the sanctions serve as a form of punishment, symbolically demonstrate opposition to Putin’s actions, and contribute to the upholding of important international norms.

Sanctions are perhaps best assessed in relation to their utility in relation to other strategies rather than by their effectiveness. Sanctions are a relatively low cost way of potentially achieving foreign policy goals. Using military force can be much more effective than implementing sanctions when seeking to compel change. But it is also typically much more costly.

There is still room to ratchet up sanctions further. Europe, for example, which relies much more heavily on Russia for its energy needs than the United States, could boycott Russian oil. Levying sanctions may not ultimately change the course of history for Ukraine. But they may at least help let the Ukrainian people know that the world is on their side and they should not give up the fight.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Email him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu .