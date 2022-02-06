Column: Will Russia invade Ukraine?

The signs are ominous. Russia has amassed troops along its border with Ukraine and has made diplomatic demands that have been rejected (such as for the United States to ban Ukraine from ever joining NATO). Intelligence suggests that the Russian military buildup in neighboring Belarus might peak by mid-February. President Biden has said that an invasion this month is a “distinct possibility."
There is “little ground for optimism” according to Russian diplomats. Invasion becomes more difficult in the spring as the ground thaws leading to the risk of artillery getting bogged down in mud. Action may now be imminent. What does Putin want when it comes to Ukraine? Is he willing to risk the costs associated with what could turn into a costly invasion and occupation?
Such questions are difficult to answer in part because it is not entirely clear what Putin might pursue in relation to Ukraine. He could opt for a limited invasion with relatively narrow objectives such as securing or gaining more ground in eastern Ukraine or creating a land bridge from the Russian homeland to Crimea. Or a full-scale invasion could proceed in which Russia seeks to capture the capital, overthrow the government in power, and install a president friendlier towards Russia and more oriented towards the East.
Though in earlier times, colonialism and the acquisition of territory and resources were seen as part and parcel of the rough and tumble of international politics, territorial land grabs today are viewed as a violation of the fundamental principle of sovereignty that modern international relations is predicated on. Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 were widely seen as violations of the international territorial integrity norm. An invasion of Ukraine would be viewed similarly. If Russia were to invade, there would be significant economic (and potentially other) costs imposed on Russia through sanctions and isolation from the global financial system.
There could also be significant military costs. The Soviet Union’s failed intervention in Afghanistan in the 1980s demonstrated how difficult it can be to successfully impose regime change abroad, even on a much weaker state. If Russia invades, the United States, even if it does not become directly militarily involved, will increase its logistical and military support for Ukraine. Consistent with what is sometimes referred to as a “porcupine strategy," the U.S. would make it costlier, bloodier, to hang on to Ukraine.
The possibility of such costs can potentially serve as a deterrent, perhaps preventing at least a full-scale invasion.
Still, Putin’s territorial objectives are troubling. In research on the causes of war, John Vasquez of the University of Illinois and his colleagues have found that disputes with territorial objectives are more likely to escalate to full-scale war than disputes over other issues. This empirical finding has been supported by numerous other scholars in studies on the causes of war. Though territorial conflict occurs less frequently now than in the past due in part to the territorial integrity norm, given the historically volatile nature of territorial disputes compared to other types of disputes, the territorial dimension of the Ukrainian crisis is cause for concern.
And Putin has more than just territorial ambitions. While strategic concerns related to access to the Black Sea via Crimea and control over eastern Ukraine may play a role in Putin’s calculation of whether or not to invade, his broader ambition is to restore, preserve and extend Russian influence in Eastern and Central Europe (and more broadly the world at large).
Putin’s beliefs about Ukraine and NATO are particularly important given the authoritarian nature of the Russian regime. In democratic states, there is typically public debate and some degree of collective decision-making when it comes to waging war. In a non-democratic system, an authoritarian leader may have near exclusive discretion over whether or not to wage war. In relation to Ukraine, as The Economist put it, “seldom in the field of human conflict did so much hang on the whims of one man."
Putin may believe, based on past endeavors, that there would be a domestic political benefit to invading Ukraine. The public rallied behind Russia’s war with Georgia and the annexation of Crimea. Putin’s popularity in Russia has recently been slumping. Perhaps he believes that restoring Russian influence over Ukraine will bring a resurgence in nationalist sentiment and enhance support for his regime.
Still, taking aggressive action would be a risk given that incurring a high level of casualties could have the opposite effect. It is not clear that the Russian public is generally supportive of going to war with Ukraine. Propaganda can help rally support. But the ability to shape opinion has become more limited as Russian citizens have become increasingly adept at using the internet to obtain information independent from state-controlled media sources.
Though the warning signs are apparent, it is possible that the military buildup is a bluff designed to obtain concessions from the West. Making maximalist demands that will knowingly be rejected can be a bargaining strategy designed to make it seem as if the other side agreeing to more limited demands constitutes “compromise." Regardless, the buildup poses a significant risk. Even if Putin did not initially intend to invade Ukraine, diplomatic miscalculation can lead to unintended consequences. It is not possible to fully know Putin’s thoughts regarding Ukraine. So though we may hope for the best, it would be prudent to prepare for otherwise.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Write to him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu.