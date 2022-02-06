Column: Will Russia invade Ukraine?

The signs are ominous. Russia has amassed troops along its border with Ukraine and has made diplomatic demands that have been rejected (such as for the United States to ban Ukraine from ever joining NATO). Intelligence suggests that the Russian military buildup in neighboring Belarus might peak by mid-February. President Biden has said that an invasion this month is a “distinct possibility."

There is “little ground for optimism” according to Russian diplomats. Invasion becomes more difficult in the spring as the ground thaws leading to the risk of artillery getting bogged down in mud. Action may now be imminent. What does Putin want when it comes to Ukraine? Is he willing to risk the costs associated with what could turn into a costly invasion and occupation?

Such questions are difficult to answer in part because it is not entirely clear what Putin might pursue in relation to Ukraine. He could opt for a limited invasion with relatively narrow objectives such as securing or gaining more ground in eastern Ukraine or creating a land bridge from the Russian homeland to Crimea. Or a full-scale invasion could proceed in which Russia seeks to capture the capital, overthrow the government in power, and install a president friendlier towards Russia and more oriented towards the East.