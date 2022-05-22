Column: Will putting abortion policies in hands of state be best for America?

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the recently leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. If the decision is finalized, as it is expected to be later next month, state legislatures will be empowered to legislate on abortion with less interference from the courts (abortion bans are expected to follow in at least 23 states). This would, Alito’s statement implies, enhance democracy.

Not everyone agrees. The draft ruling going into effect would “deepen the crisis of American democracy,” Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne wrote in an op-ed titled, “The Supreme Court’s Anti-Democratic Actions Extend Far Beyond Roe.” Prosecuting abortions would result in “authoritarian excess,” according to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.

Should the Supreme Court or state legislatures determine whether abortion is legal in the United States?

Leaving states less constrained to legislate on abortion may in some ways seem more democratic. States vary significantly. Massachusetts is not Mississippi. Ohio is not Oregon. Abortion laws determined at the state level would result in laws better reflecting the views of those who reside within each state. Laws would be set by elected representatives rather than unelected judges.

But would abortion being legal in some states and illegal in others be morally coherent? For those on the pro-choice side, why would one morally accept women’s rights being violated in some states? For those on the pro-life side, why would one morally accept murder occurring in some states? Why should the accident of where a person is born or resides change the equation as to what is moral and permissible and what is not?

Freeing legislative majorities to enact laws with less judicial oversight can leave minority rights vulnerable. What if a majority is in favor of policies that violate the rights of Africans Americans? Or those in the LGBT community? Or those who are Muslim American? Or those who hold a minority opinion on any number of issues?

State legislatures determining the legality of abortion could lead to the codification of laws that violate women’s rights (as viewed by those on the pro-choice side) or the rights of the unborn (as viewed by those on the pro-life side) without recourse for those who are in opposition.

Democracy, narrowly conceived, is majority rule. At a minimum, there must be free and fair elections for a state to be considered democratic. But democracy is about more than just elections. Liberal democratic states provide protections for basic civil liberties such as those enumerated in the Bill of the Rights (freedom of speech, assembly, religion, etc.). States that deny basic rights, even if decisions are made by majority rule, are not typically considered to be democratic, or are at least qualified as being “illiberal.”

Courts can provide protections for civil liberties and guard against violations of minority rights. So perhaps the Supreme Court should be the final arbiter when it comes to abortion.

But the Supreme Court, as its critics point out, consists of unelected judges with lifetime appointments who are not representative of the population at large. Barack Obama appointed two Supreme Court Justices while Donald Trump appointed three even though Obama served as president for eight years while Trump served as president for four. Currently, a majority of the Supreme Court Justices (five of nine) were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote (George W. Bush and Donald Trump). Justices being appointed for life insulates them to some extent from political pressure, making it such that they may be less responsive to the citizenry than elected officials.

There are downsides to abortion policies being determined by either the states or by the courts. Perhaps, one might think, the best way to determine abortion law would be through direct democracy (voting at the state or national level).

That again, though, like states being empowered to legislate on abortion, would leave minority rights vulnerable.

Setting abortion law through direct democracy, furthermore, would arguably not be feasible. Whether or not Roe v. Wade should be upheld is just one of many questions that would need to be settled. What about so-called partial-birth abortions? What about laws such as the bill passed in Texas that enables the prosecution of anyone who assists someone seeking an abortion? What if technological developments shift the point of viability (as has happened in the past)? No laws are comprehensive in nature. There would be an overwhelming number of issues for voters to weigh in on if deciding on abortion was left to the public.

The answers to survey and referendum questions, furthermore, can hinge on question wording. Who would be responsible for writing the questions that the public would vote on? Should an issue as important as whether or not abortion is legal potentially hinge on the way that a referendum question is asked?

There are additional potential complications. The opinion of the public can change over time. Would whether or not abortion should be legal (and other related questions) be voted on only once? Periodically? Frequently? Citizens have limited time and resources. Should we entrust the public with making important political decisions on issues that many may not be very well informed about?

Though there may not clearly be a most democratic way of setting abortion law, all options are not necessarily equally democratic. The potential for the violation of minority rights if policies are left to the states or the public to decide through majority rule arguably necessitates some judicial involvement.

But the United States appears to be moving in a different direction. States will likely soon be less constrained in legislating on abortion. Let’s hope that they act prudently.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.