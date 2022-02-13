Column: Will Putin succeed in Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin has kept the world guessing. Whether or not Russia will invade Ukraine may be unknown to everyone other than him (and perhaps even he has not yet made up his mind).
If an invasion goes ahead, it could have major geopolitical consequences. The fate of Ukraine is at stake. A Cold War-like spheres of influence competition could intensify in Eastern Europe. Tension between Moscow and Washington, already high, would heighten further, perhaps to a level not witnessed since the most perilous moments of the Cold War.
Putin must view the potential benefits of taking action as being relatively high given his willingness to risk igniting, through his issuing of diplomatic demands and initiation of what appears to be preparation for an invasion, what could become the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II. If he takes action, will he succeed?
It is a difficult question to answer given that we do not know exactly what Putin’s objectives are, how he would define success, and what costs he is willing to incur. It may be possible to achieve limited aims such as gaining more control over the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine or creating a land bridge to Crimea at a relatively low cost. An invasion of the capital to overthrow the government and replace it with one that is more oriented towards Moscow would of course come at a much higher price.
Putin’s aims do not seem to be limited to territorial objectives. Instead, he seems motivated by a desire to increase Russia’s regional sphere of influence and reassert Russia as a major geopolitical power. Such broader goals will be more difficult to achieve.
Predictions should always be taken with a grain of salt. But theories of international relations and the historical record can help inform answering the question of whether or not Putin will succeed should he choose to act.
Realism is a perspective according to which power is the common currency and final arbiter of international politics. “The strong do what they have the power to do and the weak suffer what they must,” as the Greek historian of the Peloponnesian War, Thucydides, put it. International politics is an “unending struggle for power” according to modern realist thinker Hans Morgenthau. States, according to realists, privilege maintaining or enhancing power or state security over all other objectives. How can states pursue any of their goals, after all, if they do not have the power to do so, or, in extreme cases, if they cease to exist?
Though realists agree that power and security are fundamental to international relations, there is some disagreement over how the pursuit of power affects state security. Does acting aggressively increase security by enhancing power and deterring others from attacking? Or does acting aggressively provoke a counter-reaction that ultimately undermines the goal of enhancing one’s security?
States become more secure by seeking power and establishing hegemony, according to realist John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago. In the 19th century, for example, the United States became more secure as a result of its pursuit of power and the securing of regional dominance. Russia could similarly become more secure through an invasion of Ukraine and fortification of a “buffer zone” of protection from NATO.
But seeking power can backfire if it results in the formation of a counter-coalition. France under Napoleon, Wilhelmine Germany, and the Axis powers in World War II made enormous gains by relentlessly seeking power. But all were ultimately defeated in their bids for dominance. If Russia invades Ukraine, there may be initial territorial gains, but they likely would come at the expense of what Putin hopes to achieve in the long term in relation to NATO, the EU, and more broadly the West.
NATO is fortifying its defenses in response to Russia’s mobilization at the border. The Biden administration recently announced that 2,000 troops would be moved into Germany and 1,000 shifted to Romania. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would seemingly demonstrate the relevance and importance of NATO to its European members. Organizational strength and unity would be fortified. Non-NATO members, such as Sweden and Norway, feeling more vulnerable, could turn to NATO for protection, resulting in further expansion. Ultimately, NATO would likely be strengthened, rather than weakened, as the result of an invasion, contrary to Putin’s desires.
And an invasion could further unify the European Union. There are often divisions within the EU on foreign policy issues, illustrated notably, for example, by disagreement over the 2003 Iraq War (with Britain and others on one side, and France, Germany, and others on another). An invasion of Ukraine could pull the EU together against Russian aggression.
Broadly, an invasion, as a violation of the international norm of respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, would damage Russia’s global image, decreasing Putin’s ability to achieve geopolitical objectives by making it less likely that others would willingly follow Russia’s agenda.
So even if an invasion would succeed in a limited sense, it very well could be detrimental to Russia’s long term interests. Let’s hope that Putin realizes that and acts with restraint. The stakes are high and the clock is ticking.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Write to him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu