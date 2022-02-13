Column: Will Putin succeed in Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin has kept the world guessing. Whether or not Russia will invade Ukraine may be unknown to everyone other than him (and perhaps even he has not yet made up his mind).

If an invasion goes ahead, it could have major geopolitical consequences. The fate of Ukraine is at stake. A Cold War-like spheres of influence competition could intensify in Eastern Europe. Tension between Moscow and Washington, already high, would heighten further, perhaps to a level not witnessed since the most perilous moments of the Cold War.

Putin must view the potential benefits of taking action as being relatively high given his willingness to risk igniting, through his issuing of diplomatic demands and initiation of what appears to be preparation for an invasion, what could become the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II. If he takes action, will he succeed?