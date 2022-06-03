Column: Will Ms. Palin go to Washington? She's running to replace long-serving Alaskan congressman

Alaska’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives Don Young unexpectedly passed away in March while on a flight to Seattle. Having first been voted into office in 1973, he was the longest serving Republican in congressional history. Alaskans will soon have a new representative in the lower house for the first time in five decades. But it may be a familiar face. Two weeks after Young’s death, Sarah Palin announced that she was running for the open seat.

Palin has mostly been out of the national spotlight since her 2008 vice presidential bid and subsequent resignation as governor of Alaska. But her influence on American politics has continued to reverberate. Palin’s vice presidential candidacy marked the modern emergence of the populist wing of the Republican Party, paving the way for Donald Trump and others.

Throughout her political career, Palin has styled herself as an everyday person seeking to challenge a corrupt elite as an advocate for “real Americans.”

Palin did in fact, like one of her political influences Margaret Thatcher, have a humble upbringing. Her father was a science teacher. Her mother worked as a lunch lady and later as her school’s secretary. Her husband Todd was a commercial fisherman and worked for BP on Alaska’s North Slope (not in management, as Ms. Palin has been sure to emphasize. “He actually works,” as she put it in her memoir).

Palin became involved in politics, she says, because, “public service, crafting policies that were good for the people, had become increasingly derailed by politics and its infernal machine.” Palin ran for governor to disrupt a political system run by “good ‘ol boys who lunched with oil company executives and cut fat-cat deals behind closed doors,” as she characterized it. She didn’t go into politics planning to be an ethics crusader, she claims, but took on the role seeing that every level of government she encountered was paralyzed by the same politics-as-usual system.

Populism is not, by definition, ideological in a traditional sense. Palin worries, she says, that government and big business are in bed together; that the little guy no longer has a fair shot in America. Washington is a place where “the big corporations — the ones who can afford armies of lobbyists … win. We little guys lose,” she maintains. Such rhetoric is similar to that espoused by Democratic progressives such as Bernie Sanders and former Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader.

Populists claim to represent the common man. Palin and her husband, she says, were never into “heavy-duty materialism. We weren’t into fancy foods, fancy clothes, fancy anything.” When a young Sarah and Todd eloped in 1988, they stopped at a Wendy’s drive-thru for their wedding dinner. Palin likes country music, especially Toby Keith and his song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” in which Keith sings that if you mess with the U.S.A. you’ll get “a boot in your ass, it’s the American way.”

The type of people who support her, Palin says, are hardworking, unpretentious, patriotic, and ready for honest leadership.

Palin is skeptical of experts, as populists often are. After serving for two terms on her hometown’s city council, she decided to challenge the city mayor who was not a “born-here, raised-here, gonna-be buried-here type of hometown guy,” as she put it. Instead, he was a city planner who was into the technical aspects of governing. “I can’t support a guy whose degree is in public management,” Palin says she (presumably approvingly) overheard someone say.

Populists engage in actions and seek to implement policies that are broadly popular, even if, in some instances, such actions or policies are largely symbolic. As governor, Palin sold the taxpayer-funded corporate jet purchased by the previous governor by listing it on eBay. She cut down on state-supported personal and family meal expenses, and says that she told her staff to look for ways to trim the governor’s household budget. Such cuts are a drop in the bucket of state finances, but can contribute to cultivating a perception of being in touch with ordinary citizens.

More substantively, Palin, while governor, shepherded and signed into law an ethics reform bill and an energy bill. The ethics reform bill was meant to, “pry state government away from special interests and put it back on the side of the people,” Palin claimed in true populist form. The energy bill increased taxes on oil companies, resulting in more of the state’s oil profits being shared with the Alaskan people. Palin advocated for the tax increase despite opposition from members of her own party in Alaska’s state legislature.

Palin’s populist approach is reflected in her communication style. She has a folksy appeal, using common language to connect with voters. “You betcha!” Palin has often responded in affirmation on the campaign trail (so much so that it was used as the title for a 2011 unauthorized documentary on her). To sell her ethics reform bill to the public while governor, Palin sought to “take one of the state’s most historic and most technical, buzz-worded, boring-to-read bills and boil it down to a common sense level,” she said. She and her team wanted to “cut to the chase like Ronald Reagan used to do and just talk to the people in plain language,” Palin wrote in her memoir.

One of Palin’s strengths as a politician is her ability to make genuine connections with voters. She has a “God-given gift for remembering details about people’s lives and making them feel good about themselves,” Palin biographers Scott Conroy and Shushannah Walshe have written. She demonstrated an “ability to charm nearly everyone who came into contact with her” while campaigning for local and state offices in Alaska. In her vice presidential campaign, she would often get behind schedule after being drawn into conversations with people she met on the road. It was when she was at her best, Conroy and Walshe observed. She’s a tremendous messenger, as described by a former McCain campaign advisor.

Palin has cited the film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (released in 1939) as being one of her favorite movies. Americans love the movie, she thinks, because it’s “about an ordinary man who stands up to the power and says, ‘We’re taking our country back.’” It conveys the message, she believes, that there may be corruption in politics, but it can be overcome by decent men and women who honor America’s founding principles, the way the American people do.

Palin styles herself as a modern day Mr. Smith. An ordinary American taking on the powers that be on behalf of the common man.

Sarah Palin may reemerge as a national political force as she seeks to replace Alaska’s formerly longest-serving member of congress Don Young. The primary will be held on June 11 and the general election on August 16. Wining will not be easy. She no longer has the novel appeal that she once had. Many have negative opinions of her as a result of her polarizing vice presidential campaign and resignation as governor. So she may again soon be out of the headlines.

But whether or not she wins the upcoming race, her populist influence on the GOP, as now reflected by Trump and others, is here to stay.