Column: Wiley Cash, another NC writer who has been successful

His only daughter, whose marriage is in deep trouble, is on her way home from Texas.

This is just the beginning of the sheriff’s troubles.

At 3:11 a.m. Barnes and his wife hear an airplane crash at the nearby county airport. He rushes there, finding only a deserted airport, an enormous crashed airplane, and just outside the plane, the body of a young Black man shot in the chest.

No fingerprints or other clues can be found, but almost certainly drugs were involved.

Amazingly, Winston winds the investigation up within the week, or so he thinks. But the racial violence and hard feelings stirred up by Winston’s political opponent complicate life in Brunswick County. Cash uses the difficulties to give an inside look at rural and small-town North Carolina in 1984.

This complex situation opens the door for Cash to return to the themes of his earlier novels in which law enforcement officers must deal with the conflicting responsibilities of following the law and doing justice.