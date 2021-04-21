Column: Wilber's had real barbecue, hospitality

What really makes for a good barbecue restaurant?

Barbecue expert John Shelton Reed and I have different ideas.

I spoke with him about the recent death of Wilber Shirley, the legendary founder of Wilber’s, one of North Carolinians’ favorite places to enjoy pit-cooked Eastern North Carolina barbecue.

Wilberdean Shirley opened Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro in 1962 and made it into an icon that became a local institution and attracted visitors from all over the state. Before the opening of the Highway 70 bypass, Wilber’s was a regular stop for Piedmont North Carolinians traveling to and from the beach. The loss of that business along with other factors led to Wilber’s closure two years ago.

Thanks to the efforts of Willis Underwood and other fans of Wilber, the restaurant re-opened last year, just in time for Wilber to see his life’s work back in operation before he died.

Reed and I are happy that Wilber’s restaurant is back in business, but we are happy for different reasons.

Reed is cofounder of the Campaign for Real Barbecue (TrueCue.org), which calls on its members to promise to “patronize purveyors of Real Barbecue, slow-cooked with smoke from wood or wood coals, and I will encourage others to do the same.”