Column: Why peace in the Middle East remains elusive

Percy, from the children’s television show “Thomas and Friends,” is an affable green train who delivers the mail on the island of Sodor and is best friends with Thomas, the star tank engine of the series. When my kids were younger, they regularly played with toy trains from the “Thomas & Friends” series such as Percy.
At times, there were fights over particular trains. On more than one occasion, they fought over Percy. Such disputes can be difficult to settle. Percy cannot, of course, simply be sawed in half and one side given to each child without destroying the toy itself. What can/should a parent do in such situations?
Disputes such as these are not new. In a story from the Book of Kings in the Old Testament, two women who claimed to be the mother of the same child came before King Solomon. To settle the dispute, Solomon proposed for the baby to be cut in two and for each woman to be granted half. One of the claimants selfishly replied that if she could not have the child, then no one should. But the other woman begged Solomon not to do any harm to the baby, even if it meant giving up the child to the other woman. Assuming that the true mother would have the baby’s best interest at heart, King Solomon awarded the child to the claimant who objected to his proposed solution.
The parables of Percy and Solomon highlight one of the difficulties in settling disputes over tangible objects — issue indivisibility, which is when an object cannot be divided without destroying its value. A dollar bill or a painting are textbook examples of indivisible goods. If two individuals both lay claim to a dollar bill and neither has change, the bill cannot be cut in half and split between disputants without destroying the dollar’s value as legal tender. And a Rembrandt painting cannot be sawed in half without destroying (or at least badly damaging) the artistic value of the work of art. Objects that are indivisible (or are at least perceived to be so) can become the focus of conflicts that seemingly have all-or-nothing stakes, potentially increasing tension and a willingness to incur high levels of risks or costs so as to win the object under dispute (or to at least not lose it entirely).
Palestinians and Israeli-Jews engaged in their most intense round of fighting last spring since 2014. Several things led to the outbreak of hostilities, including Israeli forces walling off the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and evictions of Palestinians from family homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem. In one incident in the Old City, Israeli police injured hundreds of Palestinians with stun-grenades and rubber bullets after entering the al-Aqsa mosque, which is considered to be Islam’s third holiest site.
Conflicts over territory, such as Israel’s dispute with the Palestinians, may be rooted in several things, as political scientist Paul Hensel of the University of North Texas has noted. Territory may be valued because of the resources it contains, such as oil or other valuable minerals. Scarce water resources are at stake in the Arab-Israeli conflict. Territory may also be valued due to a strategic advantage that one may gain by controlling an area of land. Israel’s hold over the Golan Heights, for example, grants its military a tactical advantage in the event of open hostilities with Syria.
But perhaps most importantly, territory may be valued for symbolic reasons. Disputes in which territory takes on historical, cultural or religious significance may be particularly hard to resolve as a result of land under contention becoming effectively indivisible. Resources, or benefits secured from using such resources, can (at least theoretically) be divided between claimants. Two or more parties could, for example, split the revenue of oil sales. But a holy site, much like a Rembrandt painting, cannot be carved up without destroying, or at least badly damaging, its value. Such disputes consequently often linger unresolved.
Given, in part, difficulties involved in settling disputes over indivisible issues (or those that at least appear to be so), an agreement on the Holy Land will likely remain elusive in the near future. That’s the bad news. But the good news is that despite the difficulties involved, there are, in fact, effective ways of settling disputes involving indivisible issues.
One such way is to add more issues into negotiations to enable tradeoffs. Though Percy cannot be cut in half, a parent could tell quarreling siblings that if one of them gets Percy to play with, the other gets Thomas. Expanding the scope of negotiations, in other words, can make compromise possible.
Another way to settle conflicts involving indivisible goods is to establish a time-sharing schedule. For separated parents with disputes over their children, this is typically done through the establishment of a custody arrangement through the court system. In relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, perhaps there could be certain times during which Israelis have exclusive access to the Old City, and other times during which the Palestinians have exclusive access with monitoring by an independent body (such as one affiliated with the United Nations) to ensure that neither side seeks to take advantage of its time in a nefarious way without the other present.
Fights over toys among young children often do not last long given that kids live in the moment. It is astonishing how quickly kids can go from fighting all-out battles over toy trains such as Percy to playing joyfully side-by-side.
Some territorial conflicts seem as if they may never be resolved. But change can occur if disputants focus on the present, practice forgiveness, and let go of grudges. Perhaps that, above all else, should be the true lesson of the parable of Percy.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.