Column: Why are we so polarized?

The Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, was passed into law despite unified Republican opposition. More recently, Republicans uniformly opposed the Women’s Health Protection Act (an abortion rights bill introduced in the Senate after the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked). The partisan nature of such votes did not come as a surprise.

But such votes may have in an earlier time.

The bills that created Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, though sponsored by the Democratic Party, were passed with (at least some) bipartisan support. Eighty-one Republicans in the House and 16 Republicans in the Senate voted in favor of establishing Social Security in 1935. Seventy Republicans in the House and 13 Republicans in the Senate voted in favor of the amendments that established Medicare and Medicaid in 1965.

What changed? Why are we now so polarized?

There are several reasons, including, among other things, party realignment, demographic change, and the rise of the partisan media, as New York Times columnist and podcast host Ezra Klein has pointed out in in his 2020 book “Why We’re Polarized.”

Politics in the United States were not very polarized in the 1950s. If anything, some lamented, the parties were not distinctive enough to provide voters with a clear choice.

Things began to change in the turbulent 1960s.

Prior to the civil rights movement, the Democratic Party held sway in the South. But as it became the party of civil rights, conservative Democrats who favored segregation began shifting to the Republican Party.

Over time, the parties became more homogenous. Conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans became few and far between. This shift, of sorting into more unified parties, became entrenched due to several factors.

The United States has become increasingly diverse. A majority of those who are born in the U.S. are now non-white. Minorities are expected to constitute a majority of the U.S. public by 2030. Such changes may be viewed as threatening to those who fear a loss in status. As diversity has increased, the parties have polarized on race, with the Republican Party drawing support from white voters and the Democratic Party drawing support from a more diverse coalition of voters.

Polarization has also been driven by the rise of the partisan media. The emergence of cable news and talk radio resulted in an increase in choice for American consumers of political news. Opinionated journalism became a way of attracting an audience by provoking emotion and tapping into fears, anxieties, and generalized animosity towards the other side. Exposure to such “news” can reinforce and further polarize ideological views.

The public becoming more polarized can affect political parties’ electoral strategies. A Republican National Committee postmortem analysis of Mitt Romney’s loss in the 2012 presidential election suggested that the party should seek to appeal to a broader, more diverse electorate. Some felt, though, that a better strategy would be to appealing to the base to get out the vote.

If the public has become more polarized, with fewer voters in the middle and those on either side less likely to shift or act contrary to their allegiances, seeking to mobilize one’s base, rather than moderating and trying to appeal to the middle, may be the better approach. Trump was elected by rallying the Republican Party base rather than seeking to appeal to moderates. Bernie Sanders has come close to winning the Democratic Party nomination for president through such an approach.

Changes to campaign financing have reinforced polarization. Limits to contributions to political parties and a reliance on independent fundraising results in candidate-centered campaigns in which the way to attract attention (and by extension, money) is through partisan appeals that inspire, motivate, or draw upon fears of the other side. Though moderation may be prudent, it does not attract attention and is often less likely to mobilize.

Partisan divides have become further entrenched due to the nationalization of politics. An increase in options for consuming political news and the decline of local media outlets due to heightened competition has resulted in Americans being more attuned to national politics than local concerns. Crackdowns on earmarks in Congress have shifted focus away from providing constituents with “pork” to broader concerns. Rather than partisans uniting due to shared local interests, local constituencies remain divided over zero-sum national ideological issues.

Increased electoral competitiveness has also fueled polarization. In earlier eras, when politics were not as competitive, i.e. support for the parties not as evenly divided as it is now, the party in the minority had more of an incentive to work with the other side. Unlikely to win electorally, it was a way to potentially exert some influence over the policymaking process. As elections tightened, the possibility of the minority party winning created incentives to deny the other side achievements to run on and made it such that the minority party could hope for victory in the next election to pass its preferred policies rather than working with the other side.

Gerrymandering is an often cited reason for increased polarization. “Safe” electoral districts (those in which one of the two main parties has a decided advantage) make it such that candidates in general elections do not need to appeal to the ideological middle in order to win. Instead, the more important race is the primary in which the best strategy is to appeal to one’s base. The end result is that candidates who effectively mobilize party members through partisan appeals win primaries and subsequent uncompetitive elections against the other side. Safe districts enable and protect partisan candidates. (There is academic disagreement over whether gerrymandering causes polarization. I will return to this issue in a future column. )

There are several causes of polarization. Mitigating polarization would require a multifaceted approach that addresses the disparate underlying factors driving us apart. Doing so would not be easy. But continuation of the dysfunctional status quo may prove untenable. It is consequently imperative that we make reforms necessary to bridge the partisan divide.