Column: Who would be despicable enough to steal a push mower from an 88-year-old woman?

Bert Marlowe was a little sad, a bit angry but mostly incredulous at a turn of events that left her without a lawn mower.

Bert is 88. She uses a push mower to cut the grass at her home in Colonial Heights. The development is off Section House Road in the St. Stephens community.

She was cutting grass last week and paused to go into her home for a drink of water.

As she returned to her chore, Bert saw a truck pull away. Her mower was in the back of the pickup.

“What’s wrong with people?” Bert asked rhetorically when we talked.

She said she was sharing the news with me because the community needed to be made aware.

“Everybody needs to know what is going on,” she said.

What’s going on is there is someone despicable enough to steal a mower from an 88-year-old woman.

Bert noted the push mower was not a new one, adding that the gas cap tends to fall off when she hits a bump in the yard.

So, who would be despicable enough to steal a push mower from an 88-year-old woman?

I’d say you’d have to be a pretty sorry son of a gun — and I am thinking of worse descriptions.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

