Column: Who was the cutest valentine in the sixth grade?

Cupid sure could make Valentine’s Day an interesting time for young people in the days of my youth. The startling reality that boys and girls were quite different struck during my sixth-grade year at Ellendale School. Even now in my early 70s, I can still remember the consternation of Valentine’s Day and the big decision about which special girl was to receive the most treasured gift.
Preparation for Valentine’s Day during the early elementary ages was uncomplicated. We just went to Woolworths in Hickory to purchase a 49-cent pack of valentines. We then printed our name on the back of the valentines, put them in the envelopes, and placed them in other students’ lace-and-heart-covered boxes. The next most crucial decision was how many of the candy hearts with cute sayings printed on them should be put in the boxes and how many to be saved for personal consumption.
The greatest childhood Valentine’s Day distress jolted most schoolboys with the force of cupid arrow-pierced hearts in about sixth grade. I remember clearly that I was enamored with a high affection which may have reached the level of adoration for one special girl in my class. She was probably the biggest, little heartbreaker in the whole school. She was a real cutie and in 1960s Alexander County terms might even be called “gorgeous.” She was blue-eyed, petite, blonde and enough of a tomboy to be attractive to the interests of a sixth-grade boy.
She smiled at me when I had to sit with the girls in the cafeteria after being caught jockeying for position in the lunch line. I also heard her talking with her girlfriends about liking to fish at her neighbor’s pond and play kickball. These facts led me to believe that she might be the girl for me.
By the week before Valentine’s Day, I had saved enough money from helping my neighbor clean out his barn to buy a $3 heart-shaped and lace-encrusted box of Whitman’s Sampler Chocolates. The candy wasn’t bought at the Woolworth’s store in downtown Hickory, but purchased at the Rexall Drug Store. That’s the place where the older guys bought their candy. I just knew that box of chocolates would win over that gorgeous cutie’s heart. I did scotch my chances by buying a regular box of individually wrapped chocolates at the Woolworth’s and sending them to the girls I considered just friends. My mother always strongly suggested that I send a valentine to all members of my class so no feelings would be hurt. Little did I know that she was including me on that hurt feelings list.
On the big day, each student had a large envelope or shoe box prepared during art class that was covered with hand-cut paper hearts and paper lace doilies attached with white glue. When students first arrived, they went around the room placing their valentines in other students’ containers. I duly placed the valentines in other students’ boxes. I then waited until near the end, sneakily opened the lid of that special girl’s valentine box and slipped the Whitman Sampler inside when no one was looking.
I waited all morning impatiently for the grade mothers to show up to dole out the red Kool-Aid, red-iced cupcakes, potato chips, and handful of candy hearts. Then it was time for the announcement by the teacher that we could read the cards, eat our candy, and sit with one’s special valentine if so inclined. I knew hearts were either melted or broken by the response of the recipients. I still had confidence that the cute tomboy would appreciate my special gift.
I grabbed my bag and headed toward her desk. Her desk was empty! I took a long look around the room, and alas, there she was, sitting with one of my supposed best friends. Not only was she sitting with my friend, but they were hungrily devouring the Whitman samplers I purchased.
Distraught, I slipped back to my desk. Much to my surprise, there sat one of my neighbor girlfriends with a small box of Russell Stover chocolates. From despair, I found a genuine friend who was more of a tomboy and certainly could kick the ball farther in the game. Who needed a blue-eyed tomboy when you could be regular friends with a girl who was not afraid of salamanders!