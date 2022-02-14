Column: Who was the cutest valentine in the sixth grade?

She smiled at me when I had to sit with the girls in the cafeteria after being caught jockeying for position in the lunch line. I also heard her talking with her girlfriends about liking to fish at her neighbor’s pond and play kickball. These facts led me to believe that she might be the girl for me.

By the week before Valentine’s Day, I had saved enough money from helping my neighbor clean out his barn to buy a $3 heart-shaped and lace-encrusted box of Whitman’s Sampler Chocolates. The candy wasn’t bought at the Woolworth’s store in downtown Hickory, but purchased at the Rexall Drug Store. That’s the place where the older guys bought their candy. I just knew that box of chocolates would win over that gorgeous cutie’s heart. I did scotch my chances by buying a regular box of individually wrapped chocolates at the Woolworth’s and sending them to the girls I considered just friends. My mother always strongly suggested that I send a valentine to all members of my class so no feelings would be hurt. Little did I know that she was including me on that hurt feelings list.