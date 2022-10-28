Column: Who is the real Herschel Walker?

“All I could think was how satisfying it would feel to step out of the car, pull out the gun, slip off the safety, and squeeze the trigger,” GOP Senate candidate and former NFL star running back Herschel Walker mused. “It would be no different from sighting on the targets I’d fired at for years — except for the visceral enjoyment I’d get from seeing the small entry wound and the spray of brain tissue and blood — like a Fourth of July firework — exploding behind him.”

Walker began his memoir, “Breaking Free: My Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder” by recalling how close he came to murdering someone for failing to deliver a car that he had ordered on time and in the manner that he had requested. As he was reaching for the gun in the glove compartment of his car, he saw a bumper sticker that read, “Smile, Jesus loves you,” preventing him, by his account, from carrying out the dreadful deed. Thankfully, he did not see a decal that read “Don’t tread on me.”

Walker, a Republican, is in a tight Senate race in Georgia with Democratic incumbent Rafael Warnock. He has a complicated mental health history.

Walker was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder in 2002. Formerly known as multiple personality disorder, dissociative identity disorder (DID) is characterized by the unconscious creation of several identities or “alters,” typically as a means of coping with past trauma. Walker wrote his memoir, he says, to educate people about DID. Throughout the book, he chronicles ways in which having perhaps as many as a dozen distinct identities, such as those he refers to as the Consoler, the Judge, the Enforcer, etc., have shaped his life.

There are both positive and negative aspects to having dissociative identity disorder, Walker believes. In general, he argues in his memoir, the benefits of having DID have outweighed the drawbacks.

Walker has relied on DID as a coping mechanism. His alters have provided him a means for dealing with unwanted feelings and emotions. He was able to overcome challenges as a result of one or more of his alters bearing his burdens, he feels.

DID has provided benefits both on and off the field, Walker believes. During the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 1980, Walker dislocated his shoulder. The trainer popped it back into place and he went on to play, not feeling any pain, he says, until after the game. An unnamed alter, he has written he believes, has made him “impervious to pain.”

Walker characterizes himself, on the surface, as being a “really nice, shy, quiet guy.” But on the football field, he was a physical takes-no-prisoners running back who relished/derived a great deal of satisfaction from, hard physical contact — “the harder, the more brutal, the better,” in his own words. His aggressiveness on the field, which led to his success in football, was driven, he believes by his Warrior alter. It is an alter that he is proud of, the one he hopes competitors would “most associate” with him.

Walker credits the successes he has had in life to his strength and discipline. He acknowledges that he had help along the way from family, friends and coaches. But in the end, his achievements, he believes, came as a result of his own hard work and the support of his alters. The disorder enabled him to “overcome the abuse” that he suffered as a kid so that he could “take on just about anything.”

But there is also a dark side to DID, he recognizes. His Judge alter, which sees right and wrong in stark black-and-white terms, nearly led him to murdering someone. His Indifferent alter contributed to the demise of his marriage, he believes.

Despite such drawbacks, Walker has been clear that he views having dissociative identity disorder in mostly positive terms.

Walker has said that he wants to remove the stigma around dissociative identity disorder. There is much more acceptance concerning mental health illnesses such as anxiety and depression than there once was, he has noted, but the same cannot be said for schizophrenia or DID.

I do not want to stigmatize anyone with mental illness. I also do not want to seem to suggest that those who have mental illness are necessarily prone to violence. But in Walker’s particular case, there is a disturbing history of alleged, and in some instances admitted, violent behavior. Along with the anecdote that Walker provides about his contemplation of committing homicide and what he has described in his memoir as a routine that he fell into of playing Russian roulette after retiring from football, he has been accused of stalking one woman and threatening to kill at least two others. His ex-wife has said that Walker once held a gun to her head and told her he was going to “blow (her) brains out.” One of his sons tweeted that his father “threatened to kill” him and his mother.

Walker’s love of contact sports, he has written, is partly a function of his desire to physically impose his will on others. “I don’t think you can play football without having the desire to dominate someone physically,” he has written. His style of play on the field was, “straight-forward, giving out as much punishment as I was going to take,” in his words. He was drawn to martial arts, he has said, because of its physicality. “Simply put,” he has written, “I wanted to be able to kick people’s butts.”

I do not want to suggest that those who enjoy or derive satisfaction from playing contact sports will be violent outside of sanctioned sports competitions. Contact sports may, in fact, serve as a venue through which to direct aggressiveness in a relatively healthy way (provided such physicality does not result in serious injury). But with Walker, his affinity for physical domination considered together with allegations of abuse paints a troubling picture.

Dissociative identity disorder, as Walker describes and says he understands it, develops as a result of suffering severe trauma as a child. He has been clear that he did not suffer severe emotional, physical or sexual trauma while young. In his memoir, Walker details various struggles that he had growing up, including being afraid of the dark, having nightmares, being bullied for being overweight and having a stutter, and feeling terrorized by the Ku Klux Klan. He has not, though, been able to pinpoint a single cause of his disorder, he has written.

Walker’s belief that he suffers from dissociative identity disorder is consistent with his desire not to be viewed by others as a simple-minded athlete. Being labeled a jock is something that he has resented. “I just wish that I could have had the opportunity to have more people get to know the more complicated, layered person I am,” he has written.

Walker’s desire for others to recognize that he is “complex” and “multilayered” perhaps in part explains why he views dissociative identity disorder in positive terms. Those with DID are certainly not one-dimensional. They have many different interests, dispositions, tendencies and beliefs encapsulated in each alter, some of which are contrasting or contradictory, lurking beneath the surface. Walker is not a stereotypical jock, he feels, and does not want others to see him that way.

In a speech about DID (that is printed at the end of his memoir), Walker has said, “I’m certain that one day I will be able to go through life without the assistance of alters.” Before Georgians cast their vote they should ask: Has he gotten there yet? Are there still different alters pulling him in different directions? If so, which ones are most likely to guide his decision making?

He might have a difficult time answering such questions. But if Georgians are going to vote for Walker, they deserve to know exactly who they might be voting for.

Walker needs to answer for his documented record. His alters may help him to cope, but they cannot ultimately hide who he really is.