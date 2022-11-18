Column: Who is J.D. Vance and what does he believe?

J.D. Vance’s political beliefs can be hard to pin down.

Prior to running to become Ohio’s next senator, he referred to former president Trump as being “reprehensible” and like “cultural heroin.

“Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc.” Vance has written. “God wants better of us.”

But Vance has since said that he regrets the negative things that he said about Trump and that he regrets being wrong about him. “I think that he was a good president. I think that he made a lot of good decisions for people,” Vance said more recently.

Vance’s change of heart may have been based on crude political calculation. Trump rewarded Vance for his conversion with an endorsement in Ohio’s senate race. But perhaps it goes deeper than that. Perhaps Vance’s shift gets at something more fundamental about who J.D. Vance is as a person and political thinker.

Vance is author of the bestselling Netflix adapted-for-streaming memoir “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” Critical reaction to his memoir has at times been contradictory, Vance noted in the afterword of an updated version of the book. Some have characterized “Hillbilly Elegy” as a right-wing screed written to justify the dismantling of the welfare state. Others, he has said, have written that his book could be used to justify a massive increase in government services. “Both of these things cannot possibly be true,” he wrote, seemingly in exasperation.

But a close reading of the book suggests perhaps they can be.

Vance seems to stake out several conservative positions in his memoir. He expresses a belief in the American Dream. “I was upwardly mobile. I had made it. I had achieved the American Dream,” he wrote. The root cause of poverty in Appalachia, Vance indicates he believes in his book, is a hillbilly culture that increasingly encourages social decay instead of counteracting it. He makes a set of firm generalizations about the culture from which he professes to come from: “We spend our way to the poorhouse. Our homes are a chaotic mess. We don’t study as children, and we don’t make our kids study when we’re parents. We choose not to work when we should be looking for jobs. We talk to our children about responsibility, but we never walk the walk.”

More government, he concludes, is not the solution. He instead points the finger back at those within his self-perceived community, writing in relation to the problems that they face that “we created them, and only we can fix them.”

In making such statements, Vance’s views might seem clear.

But throughout “Hillbilly Elegy,” as he draws general conclusions, Vance often qualifies, walks back, or even later contradicts points of view he seemed to have embraced.

For example, Vance follows, “I had achieved the American Dream,” with “or at least that’s how it looked to an outsider.” He then goes on to describe how his life in Ohio kept sucking him back in while he was attending law school at Yale.

Vance writes unambiguously that he is a “conservative, one who doubts that the 1960s approach to welfare has made it easier for our country’s poor children to achieve their dreams.” He nonetheless also recognizes that welfare has prevented a lot of suffering by satisfying basic needs for those who cannot help themselves. And “that ain’t nothing,” he wrote.

He writes disapprovingly of an America in which “too many young men are immune to hard work.” But then also recognizes that reducing poverty to laziness is too simple and acknowledges that broader economic forces, such as those that lead to market dislocations and limited job opportunities, can have an impact.

Vance highlights the importance of hard work, determination, and grit in getting ahead. But then also concedes, “I’m not saying ability doesn’t matter. It certainly helps.”

Thinking about when his Papaw had a rare momentary breakdown in which he felt like he failed in raising his daughter (J.D.’s mother), Vance raises the question, “How much of our lives, good and bad, should we credit to our personal decisions, and how much is just the inheritance of our culture, our families, and our parents who have failed their children?” His views are on the matter are mixed, he wrote. “Whatever might be said about my mom’s parents’ roles in my life, their constant fighting and alcoholism must have taken its toll on her … But mom deserves much of the blame. No person’s childhood gives him or her a perpetual moral get-out-of-jail-free card.”

Vance initially characterizes Appalachian culture in the book as being remarkably cohesive. But then later states that there are two separate sets of mores and social pressures, one being those reflected by his mother, based on anger, distrust, and bitterness, and another being those reflected by his grandparents, based on hard work, loyalty, and faithfulness.

The apparent tension in Vance’s thoughts might be taken by some as an indication of a lack of sophistication. Vance does not have a consistent set of views because he is lacking in mental acuity, some may assume.

But his thinking, arguably, instead reveals maturity (a term that I use reluctantly given his support for Trump) in recognizing that one factor alone typically cannot explain an outcome, and that the world is full of shades of gray rather than being black and white.

While in high school, seeking greater understanding of the socio-economic realities around him, Vance began reading academic books on the causes of poverty. While he found insights in each of the works he surveyed, he felt that there was not one explanation in itself that could answer the questions he sought to answer. “I learned that no single book, or expert, or field could fully explain the problems of hillbillies in modern America. Our elegy is a sociological one, yes, but it is also about psychology and community and culture and faith,” Vance concluded.

After initially dismissing his Mamaw’s political views, which he said occupied wildly different parts of the political spectrum depending on her mood, he began to realize that “in Mamaw’s contradictions lay great wisdom.” And he began, he wrote, to see the world as she did.

So when Vance’s beliefs are described or interpreted by others in opposing ways, perhaps both characterizations are accurate. We sometimes believe contrary things. And that is not necessarily a bad thing in a world beset by uncertainties, subtleties and ambiguities.

It may seem frustrating that there are not clearer, more definitive answers when it comes to understanding the world around us. Nonetheless, though it can be disorienting, there is beauty in complexity. And that is something that, even if we cannot find all of the answers, we can at least learn to appreciate.