Column: Who has influenced your life?

The Reverend Billy Graham said, “A coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will in an entire lifetime.” It is a great thought which is true many times over. Several of my coaches invested heavily in me. They were not just effective coaches, but also teachers of how to pursue life. As I moved into my own teaching and coaching career, I continue to draw on some of their lessons. For coaches, or mentors, or influencers, to make an impact on anyone there must be investment. The older I get, service and investment, pouring myself into someone else’s life, becomes a goal I want to aim at. Having the hope of influencing anyone starts with developing a certain character and certain skills. Moreover, the willingness to share some of that with others — to put oneself out there — takes courage and risk.

Teachers, more so than coaches, continue to have a profound impact on many lives. I cannot always see the faces of all the teachers I have had during the years of formal schooling, but I remember the many who shared their passion and love of teaching with their students. They also spoke to their students about the lessons of living life and weaved a love of learning into their subjects. I had a professor in college who recognized I was a half decent writer and fed me with books and encouragement. I am trying to do similar things with my students now.