Column: Where are you headed next?

We walk almost all of our lives. Infants begin to make the motions for walking at around seven or eight months of age. Most are strong enough to begin walking by then.

Life is a series of walks and journeys we take. Some walks are for simple pleasure. At times, we walk with others to offer help and assistance. We walk to exercise and to contemplate a better life. Sometimes there are walks we choose to take, and at other times, there are walks we must make. Many of us have walked loved ones to the grave or walked with a sick child or an aging parent through events. Thus, walks can be filled with both joys and heartaches.

The transcendentalist writer, Henry David Thoreau, worked on an essay about walking for many years. The essay began as two essays; one on "Walking" and the other on the "Wild." These were two of his best themes. From 1851 to 1860, he tweaked both essays, eventually submitting the essay on "Walking" to The Atlantic Monthly. It was published posthumously in 1862. During the year the essay was published, Union and Confederate troops did a lot of walking and a lot of dying. Over 100,000 men alone were killed and wounded in the year’s three biggest engagements.