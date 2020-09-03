Column: Where are you headed next?

We walk almost all of our lives. Infants begin to make the motions for walking at around seven or eight months of age. Most are strong enough to begin walking by then.
Life is a series of walks and journeys we take. Some walks are for simple pleasure. At times, we walk with others to offer help and assistance. We walk to exercise and to contemplate a better life. Sometimes there are walks we choose to take, and at other times, there are walks we must make. Many of us have walked loved ones to the grave or walked with a sick child or an aging parent through events. Thus, walks can be filled with both joys and heartaches.
The transcendentalist writer, Henry David Thoreau, worked on an essay about walking for many years. The essay began as two essays; one on "Walking" and the other on the "Wild." These were two of his best themes. From 1851 to 1860, he tweaked both essays, eventually submitting the essay on "Walking" to The Atlantic Monthly. It was published posthumously in 1862. During the year the essay was published, Union and Confederate troops did a lot of walking and a lot of dying. Over 100,000 men alone were killed and wounded in the year’s three biggest engagements.
Thoreau heavily focused on his essay, and he loved it; sharing it over 10 times during his lecture tours. For him, walking in the woods was a deliberate act to get away from cities and villages and focus on the "sublime" in nature. He spent some time in the essay talking about going West instead of East. In this way, he was encouraging Americans to think less of European ideals in an effort to focus on American things. He believed civilization was cultivated in wild things and likened a pure walk to a crusade in the Holy Land. In walking there was adventure and experience, and there was purpose.
For Thoreau, a walk was a pilgrimage. During the Middle Ages, several routes in Europe were set up by Christians to either get to the Holy Land, or to Rome, or to purge the sins from the body by completing a great quest. The writer Tim Egan completed a book last year on his experiences walking the historic European Via Francigena. His “A Pilgrimage to Eternity” is part history, part travel book. Egan’s gift is to place himself as a spiritual 21st Century pilgrim with map, journal, and religious questions.
What does it mean to walk with purpose? First, one has to be pointed in directions or set a course. Next, authenticity and vulnerability follow. Being able to adapt to changing conditions and accepting responsibility for failures and mistakes give one strength and resolve. The best leaders in any field encourage others to walk with purpose, contentment, and direction. More importantly, they are willing to get things right and not unwilling to admit and learn from failure. They soldier on. In this way, walking is about the will to persevere. Harvard Business School professor, Nancy Koehn’s book, “Forged in Crisis” is an exceptional read about leaders who walked with purpose through the situations they found themselves in.
Perhaps as we move through an ugly election cycle and uncertain pandemic times, it is wise to think about the lessons from the Apostle Paul. In Acts 20, Paul is preparing to go to Jerusalem. He tells his followers the main purpose for his doing so is to, “Finish my course with Joy.”
Journeying towards something, completing the mission, and being faithful to a cause can offer us joy in many respects. In the apostle’s case, he was trying to be a faithful steward of the gospel despite many circumstances. He eventually arrived at his destination. His letters from prison are still shaping Christianity today.
All of us walk towards targets of love, help, and need on a daily basis. At the end of Thoreau’s essay, he finishes his words and his talk with this ending, “So we saunter towards the Holy Land, till one day the sun shall shine more brightly than ever he has done, shall perchance shine into our minds and hearts, and light up our whole lives with a great awakening light, as warm and serene and golden as on a bankside in autumn.”
The "Holy Land" here may mean many things. It almost certainly means a goal to be obtained or a destination to arrive at even if the destination is unintended.
A walk is a journey. Often, the end of the trip is up to us and how we handle our character along the way; much like Thoreau addressed parts of the American character in his essay.
Where are you headed next?
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Reach him at btomberlin50@outlook.com.
