Column: When the Thanksgiving meal turns sour; 10 tales of woe

On the fourth Thursday in November many American families and friends will sit down to a Thanksgiving dinner which in most instances will have some type of turkey as a primary meat.

Many first-time turkey chefs will make ill-fated attempts to impress new mothers-in-law, husbands, grandmothers, or other special persons.

I imagine the Pilgrim cooks had several mishaps as they prepared for the first Thanksgiving in 1621. The Pilgrim cooks had some of the same issues as modern meal preparers. The celebration was attended by more guests than expected (90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims) who stayed longer than expected (three days). Pilgrim cooks also had to adapt their menus when the Indians showed up with eel, five unprocessed deer, cod, and sea bass.

By the time of the first Thanksgiving, there were only four women left of the 53 surviving members of the Mayflower travelers. The men of the day were too involved with their celebratory games to worry about cooking. Sounds a little like the men of today who are often more interested in the games on television than knowing what is going on in the kitchen. Oh, and I am sure that the Pilgrims and the native people did not dress in the style typically depicted in elementary school plays. Could you imagine trying to cook in those outfits!

Calamities resulting in humorous, dangerous, or laughable results have been well-documented by holiday cooking hotlines, newspapers, and poison control centers. Instead of the late-night pundits’ top 10, here are my top 10 results.

1. It seems that a husband stored varnish in a plastic container in the fridge. The wife thought it was a condiment for the turkey, so she basted the turkey with the varnish. The turkey turned out a wonderful golden brown. Regrettably, the mistake was realized only after everyone ate the varnished turkey. Luckily, no one required urgent care treatment.

2. New cooks have also been known to cook the turkey upside down and leave the giblet bag inside the turkey. At least the turkey processers have stopped using plastic giblet bags.

3. Turkeys and household pets do not mix. Many instances have been noted where the family dog or cat enjoyed a turkey meal before the turkey reached the oven or table.

4. My favorite dog/turkey story involved a Chihuahua found stuck inside a thawing turkey. The frantic cook and dog owner called the Butterball Hotline. The hotline worker calmly advised the owner to pull harder on the dog or enlarge the size of the cavity, and then to thoroughly clean the dog hairs from the turkey cavity before roasting.

5. Volunteering to bake the pumpkin pies for your mother-in-law and forgetting to put sugar in the pie.

6. Transporting a cooked turkey to Grandma’s house. Calamities have included backing the car over the container with the cooked turkey, having dogs take off with the turkey left with an open car door, or attempting to bring a fully cooked turkey on a plane as a carry-on.

7. Making a grand entrance to the dining room with a golden brown turkey on a platter, tripping and having turkey parts scattered on people’s clothing. In one instance, a turkey leg even landed on top of a chandelier.

8. Having a frozen 16-pound turkey fall on one’s foot, resulting in a broken bone.

9. Having a frozen 16-pound turkey fall on the family wiener dog, resulting in the demise of the animal.

10. Hearing from a cook who did not know how to roast a turkey since her stove only had bake and broil options.

If the cooking turns sour on Thanksgiving, there are options. You might pick up takeout food from any open restaurant. And in a pinch you can go to the local convenience store to buy some delicious slow-roasted hot dogs!